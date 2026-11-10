Ex-ESPN Personality Ryan Clark Rips Chargers’ Jim Harbaugh About Justin Herbert

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he Chargers are in panic mode. Los Angeles lost to the Houston Texans in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season, dropping to 0-8 and enduring their worst start to a season since 2000. Nothing has gone right for the Chargers, especially their offense, with quarterback Justin Herbert playing the worst football of his career. Herbert has turned the ball over in every game this season, and has not looked like the same player he has in years past.

Coach Jim Harbaugh has come under fire recently for how the season has gone, with his decision making coming into question. After the Chargers’ eighth straight loss, former ESPN analyst Ryan Clark did not hold back his thoughts on Harbaugh, declaring that he is ruining quarterbacks.

Clark’s Comments

Clark spoke on The Pivot Podcast with fellow ex-NFL player Channing Crowder and voiced his frustration with the Chargers’ start to the season. Clark alluded to the coaching staff’s handling of Herbert this season, especially with how badly he has played through eight games.

“They are killing this man. Literally killing him and mentally killing him by what they’re doing to Justin Herbert,” Clark said.

Harbaugh spoke to reporters after the team’s loss and seeming relaxed, Crowder voiced his frustration on how he conducted himself after the game. Harbaugh went 11-6 in his first two seasons as the Chargers’ coach but has struggled to get anything going this year. The question now becomes whether or not he is on the hot seat.

“What kept me up was, man, these billion-dollar organizations that are 0-and-8 and goofballs say stuff like this… and ‘in a lot of ways, I mean, it was a… you got to tip your cap to the Texans,” Crowder said. “He just said it’s a lot of ways. Come on, Harbaugh!”

The Chargers This Season

The Chargers lost 26-14 to the Arizona Cardinals to begin the season and from then on, nothing has gone right. The team lost their next two games to the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills 26-14 before losing three straight to the Seattle Seahawks, Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs. Going on a bye week in Week 7, the Chargers lost their next two games after the week off and now desperately need a win to save their playoff hopes.

At 0-8, their playoff hopes are all but over, and the team must make changes heading into next season. The question becomes whether or not those changes are firing Harbaugh and/or offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. McDaniel joined the team in the offseason after the Miami Dolphins fired him as their head coach. He is a good offensive mind, but his scheme has not been a fit for Herbert. Herbert’s performance under Harbaugh the first two seasons was solid, throwing only three interceptions in 2024 followed by a 26 touchdown, 13 interception campaign last season.

The Chargers made the playoffs in Harbaugh’s first two seasons, but lost in the AFC Wild Card playoffs both times. In 2024, they lost to the Texans while last season, they lost to the New England Patriots.