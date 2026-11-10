Chargers Take Last-Minute U-Turn On Khalil Mack Trade Hours Before Deadline

Hours before the trade deadline, the Chargers might finally be realizing that holding onto Khalil Mack does them zero good.

After insisting for weeks that their veteran star was completely off-limits, reality is forcing a last-second change of heart. Hanging onto a player of Mack’s caliber while the season goes up in flames helps nobody, and rival teams are waiting for L.A. to finally pick up the phone.

Jim Harbaugh, Joe Hortiz Hints at Khalil Mack Trade

When asked about general manager Joe Hortiz’s trade stance, Jim Harbaugh said that “He is pursuing and active,” in his press conference, per Alex Insdorf.

Just 2 days ago, ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport reported that the Chargers are “maintaining” their firm stance on selling their players ahead of the deadline.

“Despite their 0-7 record, the Los Angeles Chargers continue to tell teams that they have no interest in trading Khalil Mack, and the veteran pass rusher will not be going anywhere before Tuesday’s deadline, according to sources,” Schefter and Rapoport wrote.

“I want Khalil Mack here. Khalil Mack wants to be here,” were Harbaugh’s exact words from his previous press conference.

During his latest press conference, however, his opinions did a complete 180 flip.

“If something makes sense that will make our team better, now or in the future, Joe Hortiz is going to be open and active in pursuing that,” Harbaugh added.

Even Mack had shut down the trade talks multiple times after the Chargers actively shut down calls about him.

Mack, Harbaugh Had Previously Shut Down All Trade Rumors

“Yeah, they know how I feel, man,” Mack said, per The Athletic’s Noah Furtado, when asked if the front office knows he wants to stay. “It’s just tough with all the outside noise. And so, ultimately I want to be here and I want to help them win. Even though it’s tough right now, you always see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

He had a similar response earlier.

“You’ve got to be where your feet are, man, ultimately. That can be the most difficult thing when you’re dealing with a lot of outside noise… Just trying to be where your feet are at all times.”

Notice what Mack didn’t say. He never shut down the trade speculation or promised to stay with a winless roster.

Several insiders have indicated over the weeks that the 35-year-old edge rusher is far from thrilled about spending his remaining elite years on a winless Chargers team going nowhere fast.

There would still be plenty of teams rushing to their phones to call for Mack. Teams like the Chicago Bears and the Buffalo Bills have long been searching for elite edge speed to close out the year.