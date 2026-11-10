NFL Insider Shares Latest Khalil Mack Update as Chargers Make Deadline Decision

The Los Angeles Chargers don’t have much to lose this seaSON, as they are hypothetically out of the playoff race, remaining the only winless team of this season so far. A 0-8 record means they are expected to make some major moves today on the NFL deadline, securing some future draft picks that could help with rebuilding the roster down the line.

The veteran All-Pro Chargers edge rusher Khalil Mack has been in the conversation for potential trade options since the start of the season, especially after the team’s dismal run. However, the franchise stated that they are not keen on letting him go, even though his contract will expire after this season. With the NFL deadline having just hours left, NFL insider Jordan Schultz has the latest update on him.

“Sources: The #Chargers have been more receptive to trading players over the last 24 hours,” Schultz wrote on X today. “Khalil Mack is still considered a long shot, but other expiring contract players are available if the offer makes sense.”

Mack, who is 35 and has been with Los Angeles since 2022, has been an essential part of the Chargers’ defense, starting all 8 games this campaign, which was a reason he was on the radar of some top NFL teams.

Khalil Mack’s Decorated NFL Career Still Awaits A Super Bowl Breakthrough

Khalil Mack, a first-round pick from the 2014 draft, is playing his thirteenth season in the NFL, earning nine Pro Bowl selections and four All-Pro. Besides the Chargers, he previously played for the Raiders and Bears, which means he has never won a Super Bowl despite his many accolades, including the Defensive Player of the Year award in 2016

With the veteran on a one-year deal with the Chargers and earning $18 million this season, trading him could have been a high-reward opportunity for any championship-aspiring team. Mack’s former team, the Chicago Bears, who are in sublime form this season and looking to boost their defense, reportedly have the most interest in trading the Pro Bowler, and today would be the last day to make a move. Given the franchise is more ‘receptive’ to trading players in the last hours, it remains to be seen if the blockbuster deal finally happens.

As other expiring-contract players have the possibility of being traded, the Chargers have a couple of possible names on the roster.

Chargers Have Other Trade Options Beyond Khalil Mack

The Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Donte Jackson, who has played 5 games this season, is on an expiring deal. His $13 million deal is set to expire after this season, so a trade would give the franchise valuable future draft picks.

The veteran edge rusher Bud Dupree is another Chargers player whose contract will expire at the end of the season, making him a free agent in 2027. The 33-year-old isn’t a starter. While he has played 40 games for the franchise since he arrived in 2024, he has started just 5. So trading him for a later-round draft pick would be a sensible deal. Ultimately, the ball is in the Chargers’ court, and whether they pull the trigger or not is a big question.