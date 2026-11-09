Chargers Get Bad News Ahead of Week 10 Clash Against Ravens

The Los Angeles Chargers remain the last winless team in the 2026 season after losing to the Houston Texans, 22-44, in Week 9.

“Bitter pill to swallow anytime you don’t win a game… But, [we will] keep fighting, fight on,” head coach Jim Harbaugh said, via the Chargers.

Week 10 will give the Chargers their best chance to earn their first win of the season against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football.

But recent updates regarding their latest opponent could prevent the Bolts from getting a win.

Ravens Give Quarterback Update

Baltimore Ravens quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley are both dealing with injuries and are on IR, possibly season-ending.

But the Ravens traded for Jacoby Brissett a few days ago after the Arizona Cardinals benched him for Gardner Minshew; Brissett was dropped to third on the depth chart.

Brissett didn’t start in the Week 9 loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars, instead opting to use rookie QB Joe Fagnano, who threw for 60 yards and two interceptions.

While the new quarterback hasn’t had much time in the new offensive system, Ravens’ head coach Jesse Minter said he expects Brissett to start against the Chargers.

“I do expect Jacoby Brissett to be our starter Monday night.”

While Brissett hasn’t had a strong 2026 season, throwing for 1,719 yards, 10 touchdown passes and seven interceptions, he has shown he can compete at the NFL level, something the Ravens need to turn the season around.

In 2025, the quarterback threw for 3,366 yards and 23 touchdown passes across 14 games. Brissett logged over 3,000 passing yards in 2017 for the Indianapolis Colts in 2017, who finished the season 4-12.

Jacoby Brissett could return to his former level with the Ravens, which is bad news for the Bolts, who are winless at the halfway point of the season.

If the quarterback adjusts quickly, the Chargers could go another week without a way, which may lead to coaching staff changes.

Justin Herbert Suffers Injury

As if the season couldn’t get any worse for the Los Angeles Chargers, Justin Herbert suffered a finger injury in the loss to the Texans.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh mentioned Herbert might have a fractured finger, saying the team will figure it out. Herbert said he will do what he can to get out on the field for Week 10.

If the former Oregon Duck is out for MNF against the Ravens, it could already lean the Bolts towards another loss.

With both teams’ starting quarterbacks dealing with injuries, the team might have to rely on its backs to win.