Cowboys’ Jerry Jones Gets Clear Message on Vikings’ Brian Flores

The Minnesota Vikings defense continues to show that if they can get a little offense, it can make life challenging for the opposing offense; in this case, it was the Green Bay Packers in Week 10.

Minnesota secured a 30-10 win over the Packers in Kirk Cousins’ return to the Vikings after he was traded to the team on Nov. 10. Moreover, 30 points were all that the Vikings needed for the defense to do its job, as they had Jordan Love under pressure all game.

The Vikings’ defense sacked Love eight times and generated four takeaways in the win on Nov. 15. Furthermore, defensive coordinator Brian Flores continues to show that he’s a mastermind on defense and is a name that could be in consideration for a head coaching gig.

Flores is suing the league, which might prevent him from getting a job. However, SI’s Gilberto Manzano believes that Flores would be the ideal head coach for the Dallas Cowboys, whose defense is the worst in the league and shows no sign of improving, as head coach Brian Schottenheimer is on the hot seat.

“The richest owner in sports needs to stop being cheap when it comes to paying top coaches and hire Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores to be the new head coach,” Manzano wrote in a Nov. 16 article. “He might be the only person who can drastically improve the league’s worst defense.

“The Cowboys aren’t going anywhere with a one-sided team, something that has been noticeable for a few years now. It’s too late to be sellers with the trade deadline coming and going, but the Cowboys should start prioritizing the offseason and begin building a new coaching staff. It’s time.“

Cowboys Need Coach That Can Fix Its Awful Defense

Manzano also notes that it’s clear that Schottenheimer has no idea how to fix a defense, given that his last two defensive coordinator hires have been a disaster for the Cowboys. As a result, Manzano doesn’t believe that Schottenheimer should get another chance at fixing the defense.

“It’s become clear that Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer can’t fix this defense,” Manzano added in his article. “Sure, it’s fair to say Schottenheimer got a raw deal when owner and GM Jerry Jones traded star edge rusher Micah Parsons two weeks before his first season last year.

“But Jones isn’t going anywhere to pay for his mistake, and he’s tried to upgrade this defense, trading for Quinnen Williams and Joey Porter Jr. It also didn’t work when the team fired defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus and hired Christian Parker to replace him. It’s time the Cowboys move on from Schottenheimer, especially if this team has no interest in rebuilding.

Jordan Love on Facing Vikings’ Pressure During Week 1o Loss

Meanwhile, Love spoke to the media about the pressure that they saw from the Vikings in the Week 10 loss. The Packers star also didn’t hide the self-criticism of the team’s offensive unit.

“I think we just have to do a better job identifying who’s coming and who we’re sliding to, as well as picking up some of those pressures,” Love told reporters postgame. “It’s not like they did anything we hadn’t seen on film, so we have to handle that stuff better. They kept bringing similar looks, and we didn’t pick them up well enough.

“I also think it’s not all on the offensive line. We have to have better concepts that allow us to get the ball out quicker. I have to do a better job finding ways to get the ball out quickly and beat some of that pressure. We did some things in the second half that helped us get going, but we have to get to those adjustments sooner.“