Vikings Offense Rocked with Unfortunate Jordan Addison News

The Minnesota Vikings fanbase got a nasty surprise at the end of the week when wideout Jordan Addison showed up on the injury report with a thumb injury suffered on Friday.

He was limited in practice that day and was listed as questionable to play on Sunday. And it appears the injury was not just a small thing, as he has been ruled out for Week 10 against the Green Bay Packers.

Jordan Addison is officially out. https://t.co/Y5RTPiLEwn— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 15, 2026

Vikings Offense Missing Multiple Starting Pieces

With no Addison, Jauan Jennings and tight end T.J. Hockenson – the latter two of which were already ruled out on Friday – the Vikings offense is set to play on hard mode come kick-off.

The team is also sporting a brand new (almost) quarterback in Kirk Cousins.

Who despite having familiarity with the offense after the team traded for him back at the trade deadline on Tuesday, given he was previously the QB under head coach Kevin O’Connell in 2022 and 2023, will still need an adjustment period.

As a result, the offense will be heavily reliant on Justin Jefferson; and will also seek contribution from wideouts Tai Felton and Myles Price, along with tight end Gavin. Bartholomew.