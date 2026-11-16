Kirk Cousins’ Wife Julie Shares Heartfelt Message After Emotional Vikings Win

Kirk Cousins’ emotional return to the Minnesota Vikings has taken on an even more personal meaning after his wife, Julie Cousins, shared a heartfelt tribute following Sunday’s victory over the Green Bay Packers.

Just days after Cousins was traded back to Minnesota, the 38-year-old quarterback led the Vikings to a 30-10 win at Lambeau Field on November 15. His postgame interview with ESPN’s Lindsey Thiry quickly became one of the day’s most touching moments.

Julie shared clips from that interview alongside footage of Kirk’s interactions on the field, including a moment with Packers quarterback Jordan Love.

“Very special day for us!!! So proud of @kirkcousins and his grit! What a week!” Julie wrote on her Instagram Story.

Her message offered another glimpse into what has been an extraordinary week for the Cousins family, whose return to Minnesota came with little warning and plenty of emotion.

Julie Cousins Celebrates Kirk’s Emotional Vikings Comeback

Julie reposted a video montage featuring Kirk’s emotional interview with Thiry, including the moment he struggled to hold back tears while discussing his return to Lambeau Field.

The quarterback suffered a torn Achilles tendon at the same stadium during the 2023 season, an injury that brought his first stint with Minnesota to an abrupt end.

Three years later, he returned wearing a Vikings uniform again, this time as the winning quarterback.

“It’s been a tough three years,” Cousins told Thiry. “There’s more to the story being written.”

Those final words were prominently displayed in Julie’s repost, accompanied by a purple heart.

The montage also featured Cousins speaking with Love on the field following Minnesota’s victory, adding another moment from a memorable afternoon in Green Bay.

For Julie, the celebration extended beyond another NFL win. Her message specifically praised her husband’s grit, underscoring the difficult road he traveled from his Achilles injury to Sunday’s comeback.

The emotional interview had already attracted widespread attention, but Julie’s reaction added a personal perspective to the moment.

Cousins was visibly emotional discussing his return, reflecting on how much his teammates had done to make the victory possible.

Cousins Family’s Return to Minnesota Comes Full Circle

Julie’s latest message follows another series of emotional posts documenting the family’s sudden move following Kirk’s trade from the Las Vegas Raiders.

On November 10, Minnesota reacquired the veteran quarterback, giving him only a handful of days to prepare for his first start with the franchise since 2023.

Julie previously shared Instagram Stories documenting their departure from Las Vegas, including a photograph of Kirk in his old Vikings uniform accompanied by the message, “Another adventure awaits…”

Kirk subsequently reshared that post, giving fans an early glimpse into the family’s excitement about returning to Minnesota.

Julie’s initial reaction to the trade reflected the whirlwind of another unexpected move for the family.

Less than a week later, the Cousins family was celebrating something much bigger than a reunion.

Minnesota improved to 7-2 with Sunday’s victory, completing a season sweep of the Packers. Cousins threw two touchdown passes and one interception while helping the Vikings secure an important divisional win.

The quarterback also received significant support from Minnesota’s defense, which recorded eight sacks and forced multiple turnovers against Green Bay.

His performance was particularly encouraging considering how little time he had to prepare following the trade.

And while the Vikings still have plenty of football ahead, Julie’s message captured the significance of his first game back.

Three years after walking off the Lambeau Field turf with an injury that changed the direction of his career, Cousins returned to the same stadium and walked away a winner.

For his family, that was worth celebrating.