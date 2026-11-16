Jordan Love Gets Real After Vikings Beat Packers in Week 10

The Green Bay Packers struggled to find their footing against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10, falling 30-10 at Lambeau Field on Nov. 15. Jordan Love faced consistent pressure throughout the game as Minnesota’s defense made it difficult for the Packers to establish any offensive rhythm.

The Vikings finished with eight sacks and four takeaways, while Green Bay managed just 220 total yards and converted only three of its 10 third-down attempts.

Love completed 17 of 27 passes for 220 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He finished with an 85.4 passer rating as the Packers struggled to get their offense going against Minnesota.

After the game, Love spoke to the media about the pressure that they saw from the Vikings. Moreover, the Packers star didn’t hide the self-criticism of the team’s offensive unit.

“I think we just have to do a better job identifying who’s coming and who we’re sliding to, as well as picking up some of those pressures,” Love told reporters postgame. “It’s not like they did anything we hadn’t seen on film, so we have to handle that stuff better. They kept bringing similar looks, and we didn’t pick them up well enough.

“I also think it’s not all on the offensive line. We have to have better concepts that allow us to get the ball out quicker. I have to do a better job finding ways to get the ball out quickly and beat some of that pressure. We did some things in the second half that helped us get going, but we have to get to those adjustments sooner.”

Jordan Love on How Vikings’ Pressure Disrupted Packers’ Offense

Moreover, Love acknowledged that the Packers had trouble adjusting to the Vikings’ defensive pressure throughout the game. Minnesota recorded eight sacks, and Green Bay struggled to identify the incoming pressure and make the necessary protection adjustments.

“During the game, we’re trying to figure out what the answers are and what will get us going,” Love added. “It’s about identifying which plays we need to get to, what adjustments we need to make, and how to adjust our protection to pick up the pressure. That’s the mindset throughout the game.”

Matt LaFleur on Green Bay Handling Minnesota’s Pressure

After the loss to the Vikings, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur noted that he was doing all he could, calling plays to get the ball out of Love’s hands quickly to try and counter the pressure that the Vikings’ defensive coordinator was sending at the Packers’ offense. Nonetheless, that wasn’t good enough.

“I’ll be honest with you, I was trying to rack my brain during the game, trying to call anything that could get the ball out of his hands in a timely fashion,” LaFleur added. I just have to take a look at what exactly happened up front because obviously it wasn’t good. Some of those are in the play design in regard to their longer-developing throws.

“I thought they did a pretty good job. They’re trying to pretty much keep an umbrella on the defense. Then they were playing hard outside leverage on our wide receivers on the outside. It was almost like a double on those guys, and we didn’t find the holes inside.”