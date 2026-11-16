Multiple Players Facing Punishment From NFL After Vikings Beat Packers

Head coach Kevin O’Connell and the Minnesota Vikings defeated the Green Bay Packers in Week 10, but several players could hear from the NFL within the next few days, including defenders Eric Wilson, Dallas Turner, and Jay Ward.

All three players were flagged for infractions that are fineable under NFL rules.

Ward’s offense came first, occurring during the first quarter following a kickoff. He got into a dust-up with Packers defensive back Kitan Oladapo.

During that interaction, Ward had a hold of Oladapo’s facemask. The call was unnecessary roughness, opening Ward up to a potential fine for “Striking/Kicking/Tripping/Kneeing,” which can reach $12,537 first offenses and $18,507 for second offenses, per the NFL.

Even a face mask can incur fines up to $11,941 the first time and $17,911 afterward.

Vikings Players Facing Punishment From NFL After Packers Game

After Ward, Vikings running back DeeJay Dallas was called for a face mask during the first quarter. It set the Vikings even further back on a third-and-8 play from the Packer 23-yard line.

Also in the opening frame, on a first-and-10 from the Vikings 45, Packers QB Jordan Love’s attempt to Christian Watson fell incomplete. However, officials flagged Wilson for roughing the passer.

Roughing the passer fines can run $17,911 for first offenses and up to $23,882 from there.

Before the first quarter came to an end, after a stop on Packers running back Kaleb Johnson on second-and-7 from Minnesota’s 27, officials flagged Turner for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Turner appeared to say something, either to Johnson or the referee, triggering the flag. A fine for unsportsmanlike conduct could be as high as $14,926 on the first offense. They can reach $20,897 on the second offense and beyond.

Packers LB Could Hear From NFL

No other Vikings players were flagged for fineable offenses during this contest. However, the NFL is likely to turn its attention to the other sideline.

Packers linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper could also hear from the league this week.

During the fourth quarter, as Packers punter Dan Whelan booted the ball 44 yards on fourth-and-6, officials flagged Hopper for “unnecessary roughness.” Officials enforced the penalty before the next play from scrimmage without specifying what Hopper did.

The NFL notably fined Hopper $8,325 after Week 2 for unnecessary roughness during a kickoff. It did not specify a particular infraction that time either.

The NFL levies fines at its discretion.

That means any of the players flagged for fineable offenses could be docked amounts that fall within the range of listed values or even beyond. That is if the NFL pursues additional discipline at all.

Moreover, the league could also fine players over infractions that went uncalled during the contest when it conducts its weekly review.