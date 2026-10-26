Giants RB Cam Skattebo Shares Blunt Message After Win vs. Texans

On Sunday, the New York Giants improved to 4-2-1 with an overtime win against the Houston Texans.

Giants running back Cam Skattebo had the best performance of his young career as he totaled 124 rushing yards and one touchdown in the victory. This performance came one week after his role was reduced in New York’s offense, as he did not register a carry during the team’s Week 6 loss against the New Orleans Saints.

Following the game, Skattebo shared a blunt message about the team’s running back room.

New York Giants Running Back Cam Skattebo Shares Blunt Message After Breakout Performance

Prior to the game, reports surfaced that New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo would resume his role as the team’s lead back. However, the team would also incorporate Devin Singletary and Tyrone Tracy in the game plan.

Singletary totaled five carries for 41 rushing yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Tracy finished with 15 rushing yards and one touchdown on six carries.

After the game, Skattebo told reporters, “Us three guys, man we came together as a team this week, as our own little team.” Skattebo added, “If we can do that every week, we’re gonna be happy running backs and we’re going to continue to kick ass.”

In particular, New York’s running backs helped score the game-winning touchdown. Cam Skattebo had a season-high 42-yard run on which he suffered a hamstring injury. One play later, Devin Singletary scored a game-winning 30-yard touchdown.

New York’s 188 rushing yards were their most in any game this season.

Reaction to Cam Skattebo’s Performance

One week after being limited to only six snaps, Cam Skattebo was named New York’s player of the game by Giants Wire’s Kevin Hickey.

Regarding Skattebo, Hickey wrote: “Cam Skattebo was instrumental in the victory, earning Giants Wire’s Player of the Game honors after bouncing back from a difficult stretch.

New York entered Sunday’s contest as 10.5-point underdogs, making the Giants the biggest underdogs in the NFL this week. Skattebo, in particular, had plenty to prove after being held without a single touch in last week’s loss to the New Orleans Saints amid his fumbling struggles.

The second-year running back responded with one of his most important performances of the season. After facing adversity and losing his role last week, Skattebo delivered when the Giants needed him most. His production, resilience, and pivotal overtime run made him a deserving Player of the Game in Houston.”

Meanwhile, Giants on SI’s Patricia Traina gave New York’s offense an “A+” grade during the win. Traina wrote: “This week’s Giants offense had it all, including the explosive plays it had been missing in both the passing and running games.

The offense also helped stifle league sack leader Will Anderson Jr., who was held without a sack, and credit should go to right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor, who pushed through a painful calf injury.

And how about the discipline? The Giants had only two penalties: a rather iffy unnecessary roughness flag against Skattebo and a deliberate delay of game by the punt team to give Jordan Stout more room to work with. Oh, and did anyone catch how Skattebo broke three tackles on his touchdown run?”