Giants Make Final Decision on Playing RB Cam Skattebo vs. Eagles

The New York Giants officially ruled out starting running back Cam Skattebo against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 9 amid rumors that the team is pursuing a trade for Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor before Tuesday’s trade deadline.

“Giants RB Cam Skattebo is officially inactive today,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Sunday morning.

“RB Cam Skattebo (hamstring) out on the field in sneakers,” ESPN’s Jordan Raanan wrote on his official X account on Sunday morning. “Not going through a workout. He’s not going to play Sunday vs. Eagles. Skattebo was doubtful for the contest … no Cam Skattebo. It’s Devin Singletary’s show.

“Cam Skattebo is inactive this week,” Giants on SI’s Patricia Traina wrote on her official X account. “The hope is he’s ready to go for Washington, as I surmised might be the case earlier in the week.”

Report: Giants Withdrew Trade Offer for All-Pro RB

Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer reported Sunday morning that the Giants, after pursuing Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor for several weeks, had withdrawn their offer of a 2nd-round pick and a 5th-round pick for the $44 million NFL All-Pro.

“A lot of people are wondering about the Giants,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter said on Sunday morning. “The Giants and Colts didn’t have much contact this week. It feels like the Colts are sitting on their offers and they’re going to have a decision to make this week. Do they want to trade one of the NFL’s best young players or do they want to trade him? After all of these trade talks, it’s hard to put the genie back in the bottle.”

Skattebo Suffered Gruesome Injury vs. Eagles in 2025

It was almost exactly one year ago that Skattebo suffered a gruesome lower-leg injury against the Eagles in Week 8 of the 2025 regular season.

As Skattebo was carted off the field after a gruesome lower leg injury, Eagles fans gave him a standing ovation. It was later diagnosed as a fractured tibia and a dislocated ankle — compliments of an illegal hip-drop tackle by All-Pro Eagles linebacker Zack Baun.

Skattebo was hurt with the Giants trailing 14-7 in the second quarter — he’d already scored a touchdown on a 15-yard pass from fellow rookie Jaxson Dart in the first quarter.

Skattebo had 110 yards of total offense and scored 3 touchdowns in a 34-17 win over the Eagles in Week 6.