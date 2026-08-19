Giants Next Cut Candidate After JuJu Smith-Schuster is Obvious

When the New York Giants kicked off their preseason against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, it was one of the first real opportunities for players on the roster bubble to make their mark on the coaching staff.

There were some real standouts, like rookie wide receiver Malachi Fields, who hauled in a touchdown from second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart.

But while there were some risers, there were also some fallers as well.

Veteran wide receiver Jalin Hyatt, who needs all the playing time he can get to strengthen his case to stay with the team, was out with an injury, allowing the Giants‘ other pass catchers the chance to get more reps.

With Fields’ emergence and the solid play of other veterans like Odell Beckham Jr. and Braxton Berrios, does New York have an obvious cut candidate on their hands?

Jalin Hyatt Named Giants’ Cut Candidate

The New York Giants needed to free up a roster spot after signing veteran running back Najee Harris on Tuesday, and decided to cut ties with wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster, who had been nursing a knee injury for most of the summer.

That’s one more pass catcher out of the mix, but the Giants will need to decide on several more before they finalize their 53-man roster.

The next cut candidate, according to Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton, should be Hyatt.

“The New York Giants selected Jalin Hyatt in the third round of the 2023 draft. Coming out of Tennessee, he garnered buzz because of his speed and big-play ability, averaging 16.4 yards per reception in college, but his skill set hasn’t consistently translated on the pro level,” wrote Moton.

“Now, under a new coaching regime, the Giants may be ready to move on from Hyatt. It’s also worth noting that Odell Beckham Jr. has stacked solid performances at training camp in his second stint with the team. He could provide veteran leadership in the receiver room. Hyatt lacks a clear path to a meaningful role in New York and may need a fresh start elsewhere.”

The former Volunteers standout has never quite been able to live up to his lofty potential despite his draft pedigree, and now, with one year remaining on his rookie deal, the Giants should cut him loose and let him see if he can’t find a bigger role elsewhere.

Without Hyatt in the mix, New York could really start to narrow their options down at wide receiver, despite the amount of bodies they still have at the position.

Giants Wide Receiver Competition

Even with the departure of Smith-Schuster, the Giants’ competition at pass catcher remains the most intriguing battle on the roster.

Several veterans are deserving of a spot, but multiple players are going to end up on the outside looking in.

Malik Nabers, Fields, Darnell Mooney, and Darius Slayton all seem like locks to make the team due to varying factors tied to draft position and guaranteed money on their contracts.

That leaves players like Calvin Austin III, Berrios, and Beckham competing with one another for the final few remaining spots.

It’s something for Giants fans to keep an eye on as training camp and preseason continue, as snap counts and playing time may indicate who is ahead of who on the pecking order.