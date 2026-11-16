New York Giants Get Good News After Week 10 Games

The New York Giants kicked off Week 10 of the NFL season with a deflating 24-21 loss against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium on Thursday Night Football.

Despite the Giants outgaining the Commanders and appearing to be in control for large portions of the game, they were unable to capitalize on several key opportunities during the game and they missed an opportunity to cement their place as the NFC East favorites.

Fortunately, the Giants received some positive news during the rest of the Week 10 NFL slate.

New York Giants Get Good News After Week 10

Following the Dallas Cowboys’ loss against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, the New York Giants remain the only team in the NFC East with a record of .500 or better.

Giants Wire posted on X: “Giants will lead NFC East into Week 12 no matter what.”

Prior to Dallas’ loss against the 49ers, Giants on SI’s Patricia Traina wrote of the importance of the matchup for New York: “If the Cowboys lose this week, they fall to 4-6, and the Giants, who have the head-to-head tiebreaker, will gain more cushion in their division lead, which should carry them into early December.

The Giants, per Tankathon, have the seventh-most difficult remaining schedule, with their upcoming opponents holding a combined .543 winning percentage.

Dallas, meanwhile, has the 14th-most difficult remaining schedule, with its upcoming opponents holding a combined .507 winning percentage at the start of Week 10’s games.”

If the Giants win four of their next eight they should win it. I’d be surprised to see WAS to go 6-2. DAL is also likely to own the tiebreaker v NYG, but I have a tough time seeing their defense lead them to 5-3.If the Giants don’t win 4 of 8 then they don’t belong anyway. https://t.co/kZCH2qxbgy — Dan Schneier (@DanSchneierNFL) November 16, 2026

Big Blue Banter Giants podcast host Dan Schneier posted on X: “If the Giants win four of their next eight they should win it. I’d be surprised to see WAS to go 6-2. DAL is also likely to own the tiebreaker v NYG, but I have a tough time seeing their defense lead them to 5-3.

If the Giants don’t win 4 of 8 then they don’t belong anyway.”

The Giants and the Cowboys will play again in Week 17 at AT&T Stadium.

Upcoming Giants Stretch

As Traina referenced, the Giants will have a difficult path the rest of the season. Traina wrote of the Giants’ upcoming schedule: “New York is set to face teams with winning records in five of its next six games: Jacksonville, San Francisco, Seattle, Cleveland and Detroit (with a Week 12 game against the struggling Colts sandwiched in there).

Four of those five opponents, except Cleveland, rank in the top 10 league-wide in point differential. Jacksonville is the runaway leader at +108 heading into Sunday’s Week 10 games.

The Giants aspire to win the NFC East despite their 24-21 loss to Washington on Thursday night. If they also hope to hang around in the postseason once they get there, the quality of opponents they’re about to face over the next few weeks will make for a good litmus test of what this group is really made of for head coach John Harbaugh and company.”

The Giants have only played one game this season against a team with a winning record. That was New York’s Week 2 game against the Los Angeles Rams, which the Giants lost 28-6 after quarterback Jaxson Dart went down with a season-ending knee injury.