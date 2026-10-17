Giants HC John Harbaugh Sends Clear Warning to Cam Skattebo Before Week 6

On Sunday, the New York Giants will take on the New Orleans Saints at MetLife Stadium.

After five weeks, the Giants lead the NFC East with a 3-1-1 record. Despite their strong record, New York has been unable to be efficient in the running game as they are currently in the bottom 10 in yards per carry.

Additionally, the team’s lack of explosive plays is now paired with a fumbling issue. New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo is currently tied with Buffalo Bills running back James Cook for the league lead in fumbles among running backs. While Skattebo’s fumbles had not cost the Giants this season, Week 5’s fumble against the Commanders proved costly, which has caused questions about his role on the team.

Giants Head Coach John Harbaugh Doesn’t Close Door on Benching Cam Skattebo

Prior to Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints, New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh was asked whether he’s willing to make changes at the running back position if fumbles continue. Harbaugh replied, “Of course. Yes. There is a point.”

Harbaugh was then asked if he had reached that point. He replied, “We’ll see. We’ll find out.”

Meanwhile, offensive coordinator Matt Nagy said of Skattebo’s fumbles, “Love the guy to death. I know how much he cares. I know how much he wants it. Everyone here is seeing what this NFL has become right now with that peanut punch. It’s across the board. They’re being taught to punch the ball out, and obviously in that situation, Skatt knows more than anybody that we can’t have that happen, and it’s just unacceptable. He knows that, but that cannot happen again, and it’s not going to happen.”

Regarding how the Giants combat the trend of the peanut punch, John Harbaugh said, “We have a technique. We call it the G-claw. It has to do with the pressure points on the football. It has to do with locking the pressure points with the other arm. There’s a technique to it that we emphasize, and we train and we practice. We have a period in every single practice on Wednesday and Thursday. In season, it’s Wednesday and Thursday. We do it for seven minutes and work on it.”

Cam Skattebo’s Comments

Regarding his latest fumble against the Commanders, New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo said, “I fumbled the ball. We can’t have that. I understand that. I’m going to go into the film room and get it fixed. I felt like I had good protection. The kid made a [heck] of a play. I think in that situation what I think I could do differently is try not to get the extra yards because we’re already in a good position and continue to take care of the ball.”

After averaging 4.1 yards per carry in eight games during his rookie season, Skattebo has averaged only 3.6 yards per carry in 2026. He has not had a run go for more than 20 yards this season.

If those numbers do not improve and he does not manage to solve his fumbling issue, Skattebo’s role on the team may be reduced going forward.