Aaron Glenn Gets Roasted for Inexcusable Gaffe in Patriots Loss

Just when you thought things couldn’t get worse.

New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn told an NFL sideline reporter coming out of halftime that they would be receiving the ball to start the second half.

“One problem: The Patriots were getting the ball to begin the half,” NFL Insider Ari Meirov posted.

The viral moment from the game is nearing 1 million views on X.

Glenn Gets Torched on Social Media

“When this was playing I thought I had heard it wrong. We strictly hire bozos,” Jack Mac of Barstool Sports posted.

When this was playing I thought I had heard it wrong. We strictly hire bozos. https://t.co/4IYhJvbihm— Jack Mac (@JackMac) October 18, 2026

“There are way too many situations in which Aaron Glenn seems to have no idea what’s going on,” analyst Conor Green said.

There are way too many situations in which Aaron Glenn seems to have no idea what’s going on.#JetUp https://t.co/1mXvMsetrT— Conor Green (@Conor_Green51) October 18, 2026

“YOU CANT MAKE THIS UP,” a fan responded.

“Oh. My. God,” film analyst Neal Driscoll wrote.

“Aaron Glenn actually has the lowest situational awareness of any NFL head coach I have ever seen,” radio host Scott Reichel said.

Aaron Glenn actually has the lowest situational awareness of any NFL head coach I have ever seen. https://t.co/BC7VxoUhqD— Scott Reichel (@ReichelRadio) October 18, 2026

“Good coordinator but just an awful head coach,” another fan said.

Maybe you could take this as an honest mistake if this was his first offense in these types of situations. However, Glenn is a repeat offender with his poor clock management and understanding of simple situational football.

Impossible to Defend

Aaron Glenn has been the head coach of the Jets for 23 career games between 2025 and 2026. He has a -91 point differential in the last two minutes of the first halves of those games.

This season, the Jets are 0-for-6 in those end-of-first-half situations.

“0-6. Embarrassing. You just can’t win in the NFL if you are as bad as the Jets are in the final minutes of half/game,” ESPN New York’s Jake Asman posted.

“For the 6th straight game, the Jets are about to get the ball before halftime with at least one timeout and a chance to score. They’re 0-for-5 in these situations so far. Haven’t even attempted a FG yet. That HAS to change right now if the Jets want a chance of winning this game,” Asman posted during the game. Spoiler alert: that streak continued. The Jets didn’t even attempt a field goal.

Here was the situation. The Jets had the ball with 1:46 remaining in the first half. New England led at that time 10-3. The Jets had a chance to chip into the deficit or, in a best-case scenario, tie the game.

That was critically important considering the Patriots received the second-half kickoff, despite what Glenn thought. Now not only did the Jets not score a field goal or score a touchdown, they went three-and-out taking a grand total of 23 seconds off the clock.

A nightmare scenario quickly became a reality. The Patriots got the ball back, and they went seven plays and 71 yards down the field to score a touchdown of their own. That put New England up 17-3.

Coaching malpractice.

This is why fans are losing or have already lost faith in coach Glenn. He is failing at the simple things in football. Fans don’t believe that the Jets ever have a coaching advantage on a game-to-game basis because of mistakes like these. It’s hard to blame them for feeling that way.