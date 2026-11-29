Excuse me?

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk revealed that the New York Jets are in the conversation for free-agent quarterback Daniel Jones.

“Abruptly cut by the Colts on November 20, most believed he’d consider joining a contender as a backup, or a member of the practice squad. As we hear it, he’s also contemplating the possibility of getting a head start with a potential suitor for 2027,” Florio explained.

“Other teams mentioned include the Cardinals and Jets. Basically, a short-term stint to end the season becomes an audition. If all goes well, Jones re-signs after the season and potentially competes to be the starter next year,” Florio added.

This Would Be a Confusing Plot Twist

The Colts waived Jones. He cleared waivers and is now an unrestricted free agent and can now sign with whomever he pleases.

If Jones chose the Jets or even the other way around, it would be curious. In 2026, the Jets have their veteran starting quarterback in Geno Smith.

Smith has played very well statistically this season. He has started in all 11 games, has a 15 to 3 touchdown to interception ratio, is completing 68.1% of his passes, and has thrown for 2,402 passing yards.

Smith is expected to be the starter for the rest of the season barring an injury. If he did get hurt, the Jets would likely turn to rookie passer Cade Klubnik. In a perfect world, they’d like to see what they have in the youngster before making a huge QB decision in the 2027 NFL Draft.

If Jones ended up on the Jets, there doesn’t appear to be a clear path to playing time. Now, if you look ahead to 2027, the QB room quickly becomes barren. Klubnik is the only quarterback who is under contract next year.

Smith and Will Levis are scheduled to be unrestricted free agents this upcoming offseason.

Adding Jones would give the Jets a free audition to evaluate him behind the scenes for the rest of the season. Smith is no lock to return as the bridge quarterback. Heck, who knows if the coaching staff will return, which would also have a huge ripple effect on the next quarterback.

Jets Should Probably Steer Clear

Jones, 29, will turn 30 by the start of the 2027 NFL season.

Across his eight years in the NFL, Jones has appeared in 94 games and has made 93 starts. With those opportunities, he has completed 63.9% of his passes, has thrown for 19,657 passing yards, and has a 96 touchdown to 68 interception ratio.

This season, Jones has been one of the worst quarterbacks in football. Jones completed less than 60% of his attempts in 7 out of 11 starts with the Colts this season.

“Jones leads the NFL with 13 interceptions and had career lows in completion rate (58.4%), QBR (29.1) and yards per attempt (5.6),” ESPN’s Stephen Holder wrote.

Let someone else take that car for a spin. The Jets should ride out with the quarterbacks they have in 2026.