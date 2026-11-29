The New York Jets have enough to worry about in their rematch with the Miami Dolphins, but Mason Taylor got bad news ahead of game day.

Taylor is one of several players the NFL fined over their actions in Week 11.

His infraction occurred during the third quarter of the Jets’ Week 11 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on a first-and-10 play from LA’s 38-yard line. Jets running back Braelon Allen gained 2 yards on a handoff.

DelShawn Phillips and Jamaree Caldwell made the stop on Allen, and the game continued without incident.

However, the NFL has doubled back for Taylor, docking him $13,215 for a “leg whip.”

Jets Get Good News Amid Mason Taylor Fine

The amount is lower than what the NFL lists as standard for such an infraction. First-time offenses can incur fines up to $17,911, while a second offense can lead to a fine as high as $23,882.

This is Taylor’s first fine of any kind this season, and he was the only Jets play fined over an infraction committed in this contest.

Notably, the NFL opted against fining Bailey over the roughing the passer call against him.

That happened during the second quarter on a third-and-6 play, when Justin Herbert failed to connect with Tre’ Harris. Bailey faced a fine with amounts in the same range as Taylor, but he benefits from the NFL’s inconsistent review process.

Two Chargers Players Fined Over Jets Game

In addition to Taylor, the NFL fined two Chargers players over their actions during the Jets’ win in Week 11.

Running back Kimani Vidal received a $5,972 fine for a “late hit.” It happened during the second quarter on a second-and-9 play from the Chargers’ 29-yard line. Herbert scrambled for 8 yards and picked up the first down, but the call moved the ball back to the 23-yard line.

Vidal’s fine is lower than the standard $11,941 for first offenses and $17,911 after that.

The league also went after defensive lineman Teair Tart for a facemask. Tart was docked $11,941 for an infraction that occurred during the third quarter but went uncalled.

During the game, Jets right guard Joe Tippmann, whose helmet Tart took off with the action, could be seen complaining to the officials. He even pointed at his equipment on the ground. Still, no flag was thrown.

NFL Continues to Levy Fines Inconsistently

The Chargers also benefited like the Jets did with Bailey. Chargers offensive lineman Cole Strange avoided further discipline after getting flagged for unnecessary roughness during the game.

That happened during the fourth quarter on a point after try.

It is not surprising to see the NFL decline to punish Strange any further. It chose the same course of inaction regarding other more prominent but still similar situations. Both the Jets and Chargers will look to play cleaner games in Week 12.