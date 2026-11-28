It was a beautiful story this offseason.

The New York Jets reunited for a third time with linebacker Demario Davis. They shouldn’t have let him go the first time, let alone the second time. However, it appears this reunion special was scheduled a day late and a dollar short.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic recently dissected the Jets’ offseason additions in three categories: the good, the bad, and the ugly.

Here’s what he had to say about Davis’ performance so far this season:

“It was a fun story, the Jets bringing back a player they wish they never let go in the first place; they watched Davis become one of the best linebackers in the NFL in New Orleans. He still looked like a high-level player last year and has a close relationship with Glenn. Unfortunately, Davis’s age — he’s 37 — has shown. For the season, PFF has him graded last overall among 90 linebackers to play at least 100 snaps. He’s tied for the second-most missed tackles (14) and ranks 53rd among linebackers in ‘stops.’ Though he certainly has added a leadership element,” Rosenblatt wrote.

There Is No Where Left to Turn

Davis was never meant to be a long-term solution, but the team had hopes of him serving as a short-term band-aid while they figured things out.

Perhaps the presence of a veteran, proven linebacker would have a ripple effect on Jamien Sherwood, who has struggled since signing a $45 million contract extension. He thrived previously in the presence of former team captain C.J. Mosley.

According to Pro Football Focus, Sherwood is ranked outside the top-23 at his position in every measurable category among 82 qualified linebackers:

Overall grade: 67.7 (26th)

Run defense grade: 66.8 (38th)

Pass rush grade: 61.2 (56th)

Coverage grade: 66.5 (24th)

The Jets will have a long laundry list of items on the to-do list, but among the top things will be renovating the linebacking corps.

Someone to Circle

The Jets have three first-round picks in the 2027 NFL Draft. Prepare yourself for a ton of mock draft coverage and a variety of combinations in terms of the directions the Jets could go.

One name that is picking up steam is Georgia linebacker Chris Cole. He is the 7th overall ranked prospect on Mel Kiper Jr’s latest big board for ESPN. Cole is listed at 6-foot-3 and weighs 235 pounds.

“Cole is all over the field every Saturday. He’s 235 pounds but looks like a safety at the second level. Cole is quick to diagnose thanks to his football IQ and then flies to the ball, especially in lateral pursuit. He is going to be a combine standout with that tremendous speed,” Kiper wrote.

“He is versatile, too. Cole can line up off the ball on the inside or on the outside, and he will consistently make plays against the run, in coverage and as an occasional pass rusher — I see solid bend and burst off the edge. Cole is an outstanding player and is perfect for the way NFL football is played today,” Kiper added.