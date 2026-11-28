Aaron Glenn and the New York Jets should get a big boost from T’Vondre Sweat, both literally and figuratively.

“The Jets are activating T’Vondre Sweat off injured reserve ahead of tomorrow’s game, per source,” The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt reported on X on November 28, calling it a “Big addition — the run defense is significantly better with him in it.”

Sweat, 25, has been sidelined since the Week 7 loss to the Miami Dolphins with a knee injury.

Jets Officially Activate T’Vondre Sweat From Injured Reserve

Originally a second-round pick (38th overall in the 2024 draft) by the Tennessee Titans, the 6-foot-4, 366-pound Sweat has 17 total tackles for the Jets this season.

“Huge impact,” Glenn told reporters on November 27 when asked about the impact of getting Sweat and fellow defensive lineman David Onyemata (abdomen) back in the lineup. “Both of those guys, we’ve talked … at length about what they bring to the table.

“When it comes to Sweat, when you build your defense, you want to build it through the middle, and he’s a guy that we always felt well that can be that key cog in the middle of our defense. And the same with Anyamada, as far as being a really good run defender, but also giving us a little something … as far as a pass rusher, too.”

Glenn said that the Jets were “looking forward” to Onyemata’s and Sweat’s respective returns.

He was noncommittal at the time, but also acknowledged the challenges not having them on the field presents.

“That’s with any player, anytime injuries happen. You don’t expect them to, but they do. It’s part of the league,” Glenn said. “It’s always tough when your players, your top players, are out. But the thing is, we never make excuses for that. We have other guys that can go out and play, and we train those guys no different. To go out there and be successful and be productive like those players are.”

Jets Rule Out David Onyemata

Onyemata has not played since Week 2 against the Green Bay Packers. That was the last time the Jets had both Onyemata and Sweat in the lineup, too. Unfortunately, they must wait at least one more week before getting the band back together.

The Jets officially announced on Saturday that Onyemata is out for Week 12.

“Onyemata is on the road back, but remains on IR, the Associated Press’ Dennis Waszak Jr. posted in reaction to the news. “He was a full practice participant this week.

The decision is at least mildly surprising in that regard. New York will nonetheless welcome Sweat back while they wait for Onyemata. The Jets have until December 19 (Week 15) to make their final decision on whether to activate Onyemata or leave him on IR for the rest of the season.