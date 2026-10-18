Jets Connected to Decorated Young QB: Insider

We are still many months away from the 2027 NFL draft, but there has been some early buzz in the scouting community.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini revealed that the New York Jets have been linked to Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr.

“CJ Carr is the name when you put your ear to the ground in the scouting circle; that’s the name that has rumblings with the Jets,” Cimini said on the “Jets Collective” podcast. “For what it’s worth, there’s rumblings.”

Carr, 21, is in his third season with the Irish and second as a full-time starter. Before the 2026 college football season, Carr was included on every prominent QB award watch list.

The Jets have a clear and obvious need at the quarterback position. They’re also armed with three first-round draft choices in the 2027 NFL draft.

ESPN New York’s Jake Asman said general manager Darren Mougey has seen Carr in person twice during this college football season to date. The Jets also met with Carr when they visited the Irish Pro Day ahead of the 2026 NFL draft. He wasn’t eligible for that class, but any extra touchpoints you can have with a player, the better.

The Latest on Carr’s Draft Stock

ESPN senior NFL draft insider Mel Kiper Jr, released his top-25 big board this week. He included five quarterbacks inside his top-10.

Carr was ranked No. 8 overall on the big board and the fourth-ranked quarterback in this class:

“There’s a lot to like in Carr’s game. He’s smart and processes quickly before and after the snap, which is part of the reason he has taken just two sacks all season. He’s accurate to all levels and throws with anticipation. And while his arm strength is good but not great, he can cause conflict for defenses with his mobility. Carr can throw on the move or pick up a first down on the ground. Nothing phases him, and he’s always in control. In short, Carr is pretty advanced in the key areas of NFL-level quarterback play,” Kiper wrote.

Jets in a Perfect Position

Heading into the meat of Week 6 in the NFL, the Jets would have three picks inside the top-12 (per Tankathon):

9th overall (via the Dallas Cowboys)

11th overall (via the Indianapolis Colts)

12th overall (their own)

The Jets will end up with whatever proves to be the better first-round choice between the Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers in 2027.

The Jets have a path to drafting Carr organically or having the opportunity to trade up for him with their ample draft capital.

We’re still incredibly early in this process, but to hear that the Jets might already have an affinity for a player is interesting. The Jets owe it to themselves to do as much homework as possible on every possible arm that could be involved in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Not to be too hyperbolic, but this may be one of the most important drafts in franchise history. If the Jets were ever going to turn this around, the 2027 NFL draft has a chance to be a foundational piece of that change.