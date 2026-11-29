If the Philadelphia Eagles figure out a way to salvage a season that once seemed completely lost, they will have their wide receivers room to thank — including 2026 1st-round pick Makai Lemon.

After a rocky start to the season in which Lemon seemed mostly lost and overwhelmed in the Eagles’ offense, he’s come to life and established himself as a clear-cut WR2 option behind DeVonta Smith and leads the NFL in one surprising category.

“Makai Lemon has the highest contested catch rate in the entire NFL at 85.0% (17/20),” Graphic designer and Eagles fan James McKeith wrote on his official X account on Sunday.

The Eagles are 4-7 after consecutive wins — the latest a thrilling comeback win over the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day.

“One skill Makai Lemon has absolutely shown is an ability to catch the ball in tough situations,” Eagles reporter Eliot Shorr-Parks wrote on X.

Predicted for ‘Breakout’ in Second Half of Season

Fox Sports NFL reporter Greg Auman put Lemon at the top of his list of the NFL’s top “Breakout Candidates” for the second half of the season.

Lemon won the Biletnikoff Award at USC in 2025 but has struggled with nagging injuries for most of his rookie year to this point.

“Offensive injuries have scuttled the Eagles’ season, but Lemon has been a rare bright spot, getting his first touchdown catch as part of a seven-catch, 67-yard breakout game against Dallas in Week 7,” Auman wrote on November 13. “He’s logged 57 and 61 yards, respectively, over the Eagles’ last two games. With DeVonta Smith hurt, this first-round rookie is challenging for the team lead in receptions, and finding success despite having backup quarterbacks throwing to him with Jalen Hurts out with his blood clot issues.”

Makai Lemon Stumbled in Pre-Draft Process

Lemon likely cost himself millions of dollars with his behavior in the pre-draft process.

That was mostly centered around what happened with Lemon at the NFL scouting combine, where interviews with the media and NFL team officials left a not-so-great impression.

“USC WR Makai Lemon has gone viral for his NFL combine interview when asked who he models his game after and looks up to in the NFL,” NFL influencer Dov Kleiman wrote on their official X account. “Fans are extremely confused by his ‘demeanor.’ “

“I talked to a scout just now who said he didn’t know what Makai Lemon’s motive was behind his combine interviews but whoever advised the kid needs to be fired,” NFL insider Breiden Fehoko wrote on X. ” ‘Absolutely bombed it’ … word for word.”

“Seeing lots of talk today about Lemon bombing his interviews ….. it’s true,” Anthony Betts wrote on X. “I was told the other day he did. Even some people at the combine told me he was a turn off. I know a few teams took him off the board. Does he fall? If he does how far? One team told me ‘Great player, horrible attitude. What a disaster.’ ”