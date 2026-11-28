The Pittsburgh Steelers bounced back in a big way on Black Friday, routing the AFC West-leading Denver Broncos 27-5 at Acrisure Stadium.

Wide receiver DK Metcalf was a big part of it too, catching three passes for 36 yards and a touchdown. It was a solid turnaround from the week before when he was ejected from a 19-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

However, Metcalf’s bill for that Week 11 meltdown arrived less than 24 hours later — and it came with two line items.

DK Metcalf Fined Twice for Run-Ins With Eagles’ Cooper DeJean

Metcalf was bracing for his punishment, and on Saturday, it became official.

The NFL fined Metcalf a total of $26,867 for the two personal fouls that got him thrown out in Philadelphia, according to the league’s weekly fines report.

The first fine — $11,941 for unnecessary roughness (facemask) — came with 12:52 left in the third quarter. It started when Metcalf kept blocking Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean long after a running play had ended. But he didn’t stop there.

With 4:58 left in the third, Metcalf and DeJean tangled again, and Metcalf jabbed his fingers into the Eagles CB’s facemask. That one cost him $14,926 for unsportsmanlike conduct, along with the rest of his afternoon.

Metcalf also grabbed Eagles safety Andrew Mukuba’s facemask and shoved his head back, then swiped at an official’s arm when the official put a hand on his chest to separate him from the scrum.

Head coach Mike McCarthy said a referee told him Metcalf “poked a defender in the eye.”

Metcalf had just one catch for 2 yards when he was ejected — the lowest single-game total of his eight-year career. Still, it could have been worse.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday that the league would not suspend Metcalf, who missed the final two regular-season games last year after confronting a Lions fan in Detroit. He was also fined $11,941 for taunting in Week 4 against the Cleveland Browns this season.

DK Metcalf Denies Trying to Poke Cooper DeJean in the Eye

Metcalf skipped his media availability after the game, and he didn’t hide from that on Monday.

“I was avoiding y’all,” Metcalf told reporters.

When he was asked about the alleged eye poke, his answer had a little bite to it.

“You said I tried to what?” Metcalf replied. “I didn’t try to poke him in the eye.”

He said he was “just telling him to stop pushing me.” Beyond that, the two-time Pro Bowler didn’t offer much.

“I can’t remember,” Metcalf said when he was asked what happened between him and DeJean. Asked if he was provoked, he added: “You’d have to ask him.”

DeJean’s version was a little different.

“He just missed,” DeJean said. Asked if he was poked, he replied: “Almost, almost.”

DeJean didn’t make it out to be a feud though.

“We were just competing. Things like that happen in football,” DeJean said. “It wasn’t anything crazy. No one was really saying anything, it was just two guys going at it.”

The Steelers may have more to address. Metcalf leads all NFL receivers with eight penalties this season, according to The Football Database. His $26,867 also doesn’t include a possible league fine for skipping his media availability, per Steelers Now.

Metcalf reportedly won’t appeal the fines.