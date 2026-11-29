Philadelphia Eagles star wide receiver DeVonta Smith has benefited from the absence of the traded AJ Brown.

While Brown didn’t leave the Eagles on the best of terms, he always seemed to have a strong friendship with co-star wideout DeVonta Smith.

After Smith’s massive performance against the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day, the veteran wideout received love from plenty of his fellow NFL players. One who stood out was AJ Brown.

AJ Brown Shows Love To DeVonta Smith

Smith dropped a photodump from Thursday’s action in Dallas on his personal Instagram.

He received plenty of comments, ranging from current teammates, to opponents.

AJ Brown commented: “That man🚀🔥”

Before Brown arrived in Philadelphia, Smith was a rookie with the Eagles. He quickly inserted himself as the team’s top wideout.

When Brown arrived, he was already a Pro Bowl-caliber player. Smith naturally slid to No. 2, while Brown had an All-Pro run as the top target for Jalen Hurts.

But just because Brown was eating didn’t mean Smith couldn’t. The two established themselves as one of the top wideout combos in the NFL.

Over four seasons, Brown caught 339 passes for 5,034 yards and 32 touchdowns. Smith caught 321 passes for 4,103 yards and 26 touchdowns during that time.

After Brown forced his way out, it was easy for the Eagles to allow Smith to become the No. 1 target. Nothing has gone as planned for Smith, who has been dealing with hamstring issues throughout the year. But when he plays, he has been able to be a difference-maker for the offense.

In Dallas, Smith caught 11 passes for 200 yards and two touchdowns. He helped lead the Eagles to a 39-38 comeback victory.