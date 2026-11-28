For a couple of seasons, the Philadelphia Eagles’ duo of Cooper DeJean and Reed Blankenship rolled with the nickname “Exciting Whites.”

Since the Eagles allowed Blankenship to walk in free agency, where he joined the Houston Texans, DeJean has been on his own on that front.

However, former Eagles Super Bowl champion Beau Allen claims that the defensive tackle Ty Robinson should be considered the next “exciting white.”

“Babe, wake up, the new exciting white just dropped,” Allen wrote on X after seeing Robinson make a clutch sack on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott during the Thanksgiving Day stunner in Texas.

Babe wake up, the new exciting white just dropped https://t.co/leCf9nslUU — Beau Allen (@Beau_Allen) November 27, 2026

Ty Robinson’s Recent Rise

During the 2025 NFL Draft, the Eagles selected Robinson with a fourth-round pick out of Nebraska.

The 25-year-old appeared in 11 games as a rookie, but played in just 14.6% of the defensive snaps when he was available.

Robinson finished 2025 with five tackles and one hit on the quarterback. This season, Robinson has another 11 appearances under his belt and has played 92 snaps for the Eagles. He has nine tackles. Four of them were collected against the Cowboys, along with his lone sack.

Now that Jordan Davis is no longer on the Eagles’ roster, there is an opportunity for players to step up and earn more time. Robinson is doing his part, and Allen is clearly excited for him.

The former seventh-round pick spent four of his six seasons with the Eagles. He wasn’t a full-time starter for Philly, but played a key rotational role up front. Allen contributed to 87 tackles and 2.0 sacks during his time with the Eagles.

He was a part of the Eagles’ 2017 Super Bowl-winning squad.