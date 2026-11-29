Nick Sirianni’s coaching tree is not doing well.

The Philadelphia Eagles’ head coach has lost two offensive coordinators to head coaching jobs since 2022. Shane Steichen joined the Indianapolis Colts after the Eagles went to the Super Bowl in 2022.

Kellen Moore landed with the New Orleans Saints after the Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl during the 2024 postseason run.

Steichen is coaching through his fourth season with the Colts, but he is sitting on one of the hottest seats in the league. Moore is still in year two with the Saints, but he just reached an accomplishment that isn’t something to be proud of.

“Kellen Moore has joined Hue Jackson (Browns stint) as the only coach hired since 2000 to trail in each of his first 28 games with a team,” Sharief Ishaq of WDSU-TV wrote on Sunday.

Heading into the Saints’ Sunday afternoon action against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Saints held a 3-7 record. Over 27 games, Moore had a 33.3% winning percentage as a head coach. New Orleans lost another game to fall to 3-8 on the year.

Former Sirianni Coordinators Are Struggling

It might be too early for the Saints to cut ties with Moore if they continue to struggle this season, but NFL teams don’t have a lot of patience these days, so anything can happen.

Moore has proven to be a strong offensive-minded coach who had a four-year stint as the Dallas Cowboys’ offensive coordinator, followed by one season with the Los Angeles Chargers, and one season with the Eagles.

Since the Eagles lost Moore to the Saints, they haven’t been able to fully recover. Kevin Patullo replaced Moore and was one-and-done. Sean Mannion took over for Patullo and is still struggling for the most part.

It’s unclear how long Moore’s leash is with the Saints, but the streak he’s currently on with Hue Jackson is a bad look. Jackson had two full seasons with the Browns before getting fired eight games into his third year. We’ll see if the Saints bet on Moore to turn it around.