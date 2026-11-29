Keeping Joe Milton sounds like a logical idea for the Philadelphia Eagles beyond the 2026 NFL season.

That’s not to say that Milton is taking over Jalen Hurts’ job, but Philadelphia will be searching for a new backup in 2027, as Tanner McKee is set to become a free agent for the first time in his career.

While McKee once looked like a long-term backup for the Eagles, it’s become pretty obvious that the organization is not sold on their homegrown prospect anymore. Milton was more intriguing, leading the Eagles to bench McKee after three starts.

And after Milton’s 2-1 stretch so far–including a masterclass on the road against the Dallas Cowboys–it’s worth it for the Eagles to explore the idea of keeping Milton around to develop alongside the Super Bowl MVP, Jalen Hurts, when he’s healthy again.

The Predicted Cost Of Keeping Joe Milton

Right now, Milton’s stock is surging.

He is taking an Eagles offense that has looked stuck in the mud for most of the season and making them exciting to watch. Granted, the Cowboys’ defense has struggled against every team this season, but Milton’s performance shouldn’t be overlooked due to the strength of the opponent. There is some real talent there.

During the 2027 NFL offseason, Milton will be a restricted free agent for the Eagles. If the Eagles tender him, they can match another offer sheet, or simply retain him.

Jimmy Kempski of The Philly Voice made an early projection of what the Eagles might do. A second-round tender ($6,261,000 projection) could be in play for Milton, based on what’s been seen so far.

Joe Milton’s Season

After getting cut by the Dallas Cowboys, he joined their practice squad to begin the 2026 NFL season.

The Eagles rolled with Jalen Hurts, Tanner McKee, Andy Dalton, and Cole Payton to begin the year. Eventually, Dalton was cut. Hurts hit the IR, and the Eagles poached Milton from Dallas.

Over three games, Milton has completed 58.1% of his passes for 641 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. He also rushed for 86 yards and one touchdown.

Next week, the Eagles will roll out Milton for his fourth start against the Arizona Cardinals.