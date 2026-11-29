Earlier this season, the Philadelphia Eagles poached their current starting quarterback, Joe Milton, off the Dallas Cowboys’ practice squad.

As the Eagles lost Jalen Hurts for the year, they lacked confidence in Tanner McKee’s status as a starter and Cole Payton’s ability to be a go-to backup.

Milton made plenty of sense for Philadelphia, but he nearly declined.

According to the NFL insider Jay Glazer, Milton had to be convinced to go to the Eagles.

Joe Milton Didn’t Want To Leave The Cowboys

“How about this? You know, when he was on the Cowboys earlier in the year, and his agent Doug Hendrickson calls him up, says, ‘Hey, you got to sign to the Eagles. You got to go there.’ Joe’s like, ‘I’m not going,’ and he’s like, ‘You got to go.’ [Joe is] like, ‘I don’t want to go. I want to stay here in the Cowboys.’ Like, ‘No, Joe, you got to go.’ He’s like, ‘I don’t want to leave. I love the Cowboys.’ He loves them that much,” Glazer said.

Fortunately for both the Eagles and Milton, the third-year QB was convinced successfully.

From the Eagles’ side, they simply struggled with Tanner McKee under center. Considering he lost the offseason battle to Andy Dalton, it wasn’t a surprise that McKee’s play caused them to question his ability to start for the rest of the year.

As for Milton, he didn’t have to wait too long before he was under center. Since starting for the Eagles, Milton has given the offense a bit of a spark. They are 2-1 over that stretch, and Milton just dominated the Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day, putting together an impressive comeback victory.

While Milton didn’t want to leave initially, there’s little chance he regrets it at this point.