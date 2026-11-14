Titans Break Out ‘Music City’ Rivalries Uniforms vs. Jaguars in Week 10

Although the Tennessee Titans unveiled their new rivalry threads back in August, the fans will only see it live in action this week. It will also be the only time they actually wear that uniform this season.

The Titans will debut their ‘Music City’ set this Sunday when they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to an official team announcement this Tuesday via Jim Wyatt.

Titans ‘Music City’ Look Explained

“The Titans unveiled their 2026 ‘Music City’ Rivalries uniform, featuring the team’s iconic Two-Tone Blue color palette blended with elements of Nashville’s vibrant culture,” Wyatt writes.

The Titans reporter broke down the look.

“Features of the Music City uniform include:

-A Titans Blue helmet shell with navy jerseys and pants.

-The team’s “Music City” script logo across the chest plate.

-Neon-inspired number font, a nod to Nashville’s famous neon signage

-The rhythmic 6-string stripe along the side of the pants.

The uniform is part of the partnership deal with Nike.

“The Rivalries program is a partnership with Nike that deepens the connection between football, fandom and the communities that fuel them through distinct uniform designs created for each participating team,” Wyatt writes.

“Eight teams across two divisions are selected to wear the uniform against a division rival at home, with the AFC South and NFC North as this year’s selected divisions. The uniform remains in the team’s uniform rotation for three seasons.”

Titans Vying for First Home-Game Win

The Jaguars debuted their ‘Bold City’ rivalries uniform back in Week 8 vs. the Indianapolis Colts, exactly two weeks ago, and they came out with a win.

It is the perfect chance for the Titans to debut their uniform since they are also looking for a home win. If they pull it off, it will be their first this season, as they are 0-4 at Nissan Stadium so far.

The 6-2 Jaguars will clearly be the heavy favorites to win, but that won’t stop the Titans from making a push for it.