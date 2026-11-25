Tennessee Titans head coach Robert Saleh was piping mad at the podium on Sunday.

And, based on some of his roster moves this week, perhaps it wasn’t all lip service.

While the Titans stay entrenched in the realm of NFL irrelevancy, Saleh and his players are fighting for jobs, paychecks, and playing time.

But after giving up a 50-burger to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, changes were surely coming.

Titans Part Ways With 2 Linebackers, Bring Back Familiar Face

Tennessee waived linebacker Milo Eifler from injured reserve, signed defensive back Derrick Canteen to the practice squad and terminated linebacker Dominique Hampton’s practice squad contract, according to the NFL’s daily transaction report.

Cornerback Corey Thornton also joined the Titans practice squad after Tennessee nabbed him from Carolina. The 25-year-old had a good rookie season last year as an undrafted free agent before breaking his fibula in Week 12.

This year, he’s yo-yoed between the practice squad and the Panthers, playing in just two games.

Eifler never appeared in a regular-season game for the Titans after joining the organization during the offseason.

The 28-year-old linebacker was placed on injured reserve on Aug. 24. He spent the entire season sidelined before Tennessee waived him on Tuesday.

Hampton, meanwhile, was originally selected by the Washington Commanders in the fifth round (No. 161 overall) of the 2024 NFL draft.

The former University of Washington defensive back transitioned to linebacker upon entering the NFL.

Tennessee signed Hampton to its practice squad on Oct. 30, and he was subsequently elevated to the active roster ahead of the Titans’ Nov. 15 contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

As for Canteen, the defensive back is already familiar with Saleh’s defensive system.

The Titans originally signed Canteen during training camp in August before releasing him from their practice squad on November 9.

His return gives the Titans another depth option in the secondary, where the team is dealing with multiple injuries.

Cornerback Cordale Flott (neck) and safety Terrell Burgess (knee) are among the Titans’ injury concerns heading into Sunday’s rematch against Jacksonville.

The Titans also reportedly worked out five players on Tuesday, including veteran cornerback Nik Needham.

The flurry of roster activity comes just one day after Titans head coach Robert Saleh issued a stern warning to his players and coaching staff regarding their futures with the organization.

Titans Continue Evaluating Following Saleh’s Stern Warning

Saleh made it clear on Monday that the remainder of the campaign will serve as an audition for players looking to stick with the organization.

“The people who get better will stay, and the people who don’t get better will not,” Saleh said.

It’s been an uphill battle for the Titans ever since they shipped four-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons to the Chicago Bears in October. Then, they traded veteran safety Amani Hooker to the Buffalo Bills.

Those departures have created opportunities for younger, less established players to carve out roles on Tennessee’s defense.

But so far, no one has looked good.

After surrendering at least 40 points in three consecutive games, it’s clear that the Titans have plenty of work to do on that side of the football.