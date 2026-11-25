There hasn’t been much to cheer for in Robert Saleh’s first season with the Tennessee Titans.

Tied for the worst record, third-worst scoring defense and the eighth-worst scoring offense in the league.

The team is in a rebuild, so a rapid turnaround wasn’t expected. But many believed the Titans would progress slightly under Saleh’s leadership.

Now in the second half of the season, unable to get a winning record and looking slim to make the playoffs, the Titans could make some drastic moves.

One NFL insider revealed the team could prepare for coaching moves in the offseason.

NFL Insider Reveals Robert Saleh Future News

While the Tennessee Titans roster wasn’t the strongest entering the 2026 season, it did have a few big names that could contribute.

The Nashville team traded star defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons to the Chicago Bears and traded standout safety Amani Hooker to the Buffalo Bills.

Now both gone, the Titans defense has been performing at a lower level since. Some of the blame can be pointed at the loss of the defenders; others point to the defensive play caller, Robert Saleh.

According to Jason La Canfora of Casino Org, an anonymous general manager in the league believes Saleh could be gone after a single season due to the poor performances this season.

“He’s a defensive coordinator,” told La Canfora in the summer. “Not a head coach. That won’t last long.”

Saleh has yet to snag a winning season as a head coach, with an overall record of 21-44. The HC has won at most seven games in a single season.

La Canfora notes that the Titans defense has allowed 40 or more in three straight games, an alarming amount for a defensive-minded coach.

The Titans HC has had the most success as the defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers and hasn’t been able to replicate that success elsewhere.

While many understand the team is rebuilding, if Tennessee doesn’t show some sign of progress, Robert Saleh could be gone after just one season.

Saleh on the Offense

Cam Ward had a slow start to the 2026 season, but has been performing well in the last few weeks.

The QB has thrown for over 770 yards and six touchdowns in his last three outings, showing the first-overall talent expected of him.

“I thought the offense did well, not to be confused with elite or anything,” Robert Saleh said, via the Titans. “I thought it played a good football game, we just didn’t reciprocate offensively.”

Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll has a rough start to his Titans tenure, but it appears he has been able to get Ward rolling.

While the season is headed down the drain, the team can begin implementing more of the offense to help Cam Ward in the future.