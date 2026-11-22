The Dallas Cowboys, even at 4-6, are the heavy favorites entering Sunday’s matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

However, the final-minute injury report gives the Titans a fighting chance to pull off an upset in Dallas.

Titans’ Carnell Tate Expected to Play vs. Cowboys

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Titans rookie Carnell Tate is healthy and expected to play on Sunday.

The timing couldn’t be better for the Titans. Wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson is done for the season with an ankle injury, and running back Tyjae Spears landed on injured reserve this week. So the Titans WR room was running on fumes.

Cam Ward needed someone from his group of favorite targets in what could be a winnable game for them.

Everyone knows Tennessee is in its rebuilding year, but they still need a win soon to stay relevant in the league. As a 1-8 team, the Cowboys could be a team they get a win against.

And Tate is clearly the Titans’ top receiver. Even though he just played seven games, the rookie played 82.5% of the offensive snaps and hauled in 34 catches for 413 yards and a touchdown.

Titans Needed Tate Back

Tennessee was clearly affected when Tate went down in Week 7 with a shoulder injury. Tate logged limited practices on Wednesday and Thursday, and returned to full practice on Friday, so the Titans were prepared to get Tate back for their Week 11 game.

Even without Tate over the past two weeks, Tennessee’s passing offense has improved quite a lot, going up to 11th in the league over its last three games (228.3 passing yards per game). Getting Tate back in the mix will only make the offense better, as Cam Ward gets his favorite target against a secondary that has had no answers lately.

The Cowboys rank 27th in passing yards allowed (239.7 per game) and 30th in points allowed (28.2 per game), and they are coming off a Week 10 shootout where Brock Purdy and the 49ers hung 46 points and 370 passing yards on them.