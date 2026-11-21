The Tennessee Titans DL Jaylen Harrell was involved in a serious car accident in Tampa and is currently hospitalized in Florida, according to ESPN’s Turron Davenport.

Davenport further added that the 24-year-old was riding as a passenger in an Uber in his hometown of Tampa when the accident occurred. Further details surrounding the crash have not yet been released.

Titans DL Jaylen Harrell Involved in Serious Car Accident

“Yesterday, Jaylen Harrell was involved in a serious car accident that resulted in him being taken to the hospital in his hometown of Tampa, Florida,” the Titans said in a statement. “We have been in constant communication with Jaylen’s family and are still working to gather more information.

“At this time, Jaylen remains in the hospital and continues to receive care. We ask that Jaylen and his family’s privacy be respected at this time. We will provide an update when appropriate.”

Harrell has already been on injured reserve since August after he tore his ACL in a preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers. Because of the injury, Harrell hasn’t taken a single snap in the 2026 season.

Titans Yet to Release Specifics

The former Michigan standout was a crucial piece of the Titans’ defensive front before the injury. The Titans selected him in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft and have been with the Titans since.

Across his two seasons, Harrell played in all 34 games and put up some promising numbers. He closed out 2025 with four sacks over the final five games to bring his career totals to 38 tackles, 4.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss, and a forced fumble.

Until the team and Harrell’s family share more details on his condition, all eyes in Nashville are simply hoping for positive news on the 24-year-old’s recovery.