Robert Saleh’s second stint as an NFL head coach with the Tennessee Titans isn’t going well.

The Titans suffered another humiliating defeat on Sunday, but quarterback Cam Ward isn’t pointing the finger at head coach Robert Saleh.

Following Tennessee’s 51-30 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, Ward delivered a strong defense of Saleh and his coaching staff, urging patience as the struggling franchise attempts to rebuild.

Cam Ward Sends Strong Message About Robert Saleh

The Titans dropped to 1-9 following Sunday’s loss, with their defense enduring another disastrous afternoon.

Dallas scored touchdowns on its first six possessions, piling up 480 yards of offense while quarterback Dak Prescott accounted for five touchdowns.

Despite Tennessee’s struggles, Ward believes Saleh and his coaching staff deserve more credit for the difficult circumstances they’ve inherited.

“I think what our staff doesn’t get credit for is the situation we’re all in,” Ward said, according to The Tennessean’s Tyler Palmateer.

“They don’t have a perfect situation. They come into a team that was 3-14 last year and are trying to turn things around. That’s not going to happen overnight.”

Ward also praised the commitment of Tennessee’s coaches, who have faced mounting scrutiny during the team’s disappointing season.

“They’re great people, they’re great motivators, they’re great coaches offensively and defensively,” Ward continued.

“The staff we have is strong-minded. They show up each and every day before the sun comes up and they want to see us be great.”

Perhaps Ward is trying to make the best of a bad situation, as the Titans have already undergone recent coaching changes.

Tennessee fired Brian Callahan in October 2025, less than two seasons into his tenure, before hiring Saleh to oversee the next chapter of the franchise’s rebuild.

In fairness to Saleh, he has been forced to navigate significant roster changes.

The Titans traded star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons to the Chicago Bears and veteran safety Amani Hooker to the Buffalo Bills ahead of the trade deadline, leaving an already struggling defense without two of its most established players.

Ward’s message suggests the Titans’ young quarterback believes Saleh deserves an opportunity to build something more sustainable.

Robert Saleh Calls Titans’ Performance ‘Disgusting’

While Ward defended his head coach, Saleh offered a much harsher assessment of Tennessee’s performance.

“It was disgusting, embarrassing football,” Saleh said following Sunday’s defeat, according to ESPN’s Turron Davenport. “That starts with me. I gotta figure it out.”

The Cowboys scored 51 points, marking the third consecutive game in which Tennessee has surrendered at least 40.

It’s an alarming trend for a team led by a defensive-minded head coach.

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott completed 28 of 33 passes for 325 yards and four touchdowns, while also rushing for another score.

Saleh acknowledged that significant changes are necessary.

“There’s a lot of things that need to change,” he admitted.

“We have no choice but to get better,” Saleh added. “Surely it can’t get any worse.”