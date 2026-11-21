The Tennessee Titans officially placed running back Tyjae Spears on Injured Reserve on Saturday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. With that, Spears will remain out for at least four upcoming games, if he gets the green light till then.

Spears’ knee injury first popped up in Weeks 5 and 6, but he played through it in early October. However, it eventually forced him out of the lineup in Weeks 7 and 8.

Titans Put Tyjae Spears on IR

Tennessee had its bye in Week 9, and Spears returned in Week 10 for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars. Even on a limited pitch count, he turned four carries into 28 yards, but failed to catch his lone target in a game that they eventually lost.

After the Jaguars game, though, his knee flared up again, and the week that followed was a roller coaster on its own.

Spears sat out Wednesday’s practice, was limited Thursday, and logged an actual full practice on Friday, showing promise for a return until the coaching and medical staff decided on moving him to IR.

Spears will miss the Titans’ next four games, Week 11 at the Cowboys, Week 12 vs. the Jaguars (yes, the Titans play the Jaguars twice in the same month this season), Week 13 vs. the Commanders, and Week 14 at the Lions.

The earliest he can return is Week 15 against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Dec. 20, given he recovers by then.

Spears Due a Contract Extension

Spears might be eager to return because he has a lot to prove yet, and a lot riding on it.

Spears is 25 and playing out the final year of his four-year, $5.49 million rookie contract from the 2023 NFL Draft. Meaning if the Titans don’t extend him, Spears is hitting unrestricted free agency in 2027.

Because of the knee issue, he barely had any time to put on some real numbers. He appeared in just seven games with 22 carries for 94 yards (4.3 YPC) and 16 catches for 65–75 yards (zero touchdowns), while Tony Pollard has dominated the backfield (595+ rushing yards and six TDs before the bye). Spears IR designation makes his extension situation a lot more interesting to look at.

Meanwhile, the Titans also elevated RB Michael Carter from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Cowboys.

Safety Tony Adams has cleared concussion protocol as well and does not have an injury designation ahead of Sunday’s showdown.