Titans HC Robert Saleh Announces Carnell Tate News Before Jaguars Clash

The Tennessee Titans are coming out of their bye and will face a divisional opponent, the Jacksonville Jaguars, in Week 10.
Quarterback Cam Ward had his best career performance before the bye, throwing for 304 yards and two touchdowns and will look to carry that momentum.
Head coach Robert Saleh gave the final injury update before the divisional clash and gave an update on wide receiver Carnell Tate.
Titans Announce Carnell Tate News
While the team’s record hasn’t reflected his performance, Carnell Tate has been having a positive season.
The rookie wide receiver has the most receiving yards (413) and targets (51) on the team and is second in receptions (34) through seven games.
Tate has been dealing with a shoulder injury he suffered in Week 7 against the Cleveland Browns and missed the following week.
Despite the time to recover with the bye week, head coach Robert Saleh announced that Tate will miss the divisional clash against the Jags, a blow for Cam Ward and the offense.
“I was really optimistic going through the bye week,” Saleh said, via the Titans. “The shoulder stuck on him a little bit. We are hopeful for next week, but I’ll have a better answer for you (next) Wednesday.”
Wan’Dale Robinson, who signed a four-year, $70 million contract in the offense, will be the first read in Week 10. The new Titan leads the team in receptions (35) and touchdown catches (3), while second in yards (262) and targets (50).
The Titans have lost their last two games and look to snap that streak against Jacksonville, without Carnell Tate.
Other Outs for Week 10
Losing Carnell Tate will be a blow for the pass game, but the Tennessee Titans will be thin at the linebacker position.
Robert Saleh also announced that Cody Barton and rookie Anthony Hill Jr. will be out for Sunday’s clash. Hill Jr. has the most tackles on the team (82), while Barton has 34.
The head coach also revealed that guard Peter Skoronski and punter Tommy Townsend will be out for the Jaguars matchup.
Skoronski, who has started every game this season, currently has a 74.5 pass grade by Pro Football Focus.
Cam Ward will be without his number one receiving option and a trusted member of his offensive line out of the bye, making it hard for him to carry his momentum from the Week 8 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Titans HC Robert Saleh Announces Carnell Tate News Before Jaguars Clash