Titans HC Robert Saleh Announces Carnell Tate News Before Jaguars Clash

The Tennessee Titans are coming out of their bye and will face a divisional opponent, the Jacksonville Jaguars, in Week 10.

Quarterback Cam Ward had his best career performance before the bye, throwing for 304 yards and two touchdowns and will look to carry that momentum.

Head coach Robert Saleh gave the final injury update before the divisional clash and gave an update on wide receiver Carnell Tate.

Titans Announce Carnell Tate News

While the team’s record hasn’t reflected his performance, Carnell Tate has been having a positive season.

The rookie wide receiver has the most receiving yards (413) and targets (51) on the team and is second in receptions (34) through seven games.

Tate has been dealing with a shoulder injury he suffered in Week 7 against the Cleveland Browns and missed the following week.

Despite the time to recover with the bye week, head coach Robert Saleh announced that Tate will miss the divisional clash against the Jags, a blow for Cam Ward and the offense.