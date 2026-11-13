Titans Defender Reveals Alarming New Milestone in Tennessee’s Rebuild

The Tennessee Titans are staring down the abyss of another dismal season.

That’s led the front office to trade the two best players on their defence. Dominant defensive lineman Jeffrey Simmons joined the Chicago Bears, while Amani Hooker is now with the Buffalo Bills.

That leaves the Titans with some much-needed draft capital.

However, it also means their current defence has seen an unexpected amount of turnover, something their longest-tenured player acknowledged this week.

Cedric Gray is Longest-Tenured Member of Titans’ defence

Third-year linebacker Cedric Gray had a chuckle on Thursday in the Titans locker room.

A reporter mentioned to him that he was now the longest-tenured member of the Titans’ defence.

“That sounds crazy,” he deadpanned.

Linebackers Jaylen Harrell and James Williams have also been with the Titans for three seasons. However, both players are on IR right now.

Regardless, the fact that Gray is the longest-tenured player is an extraordinary development.

Of course, the Titans entered the season hoping to take a significant step forward under new head coach Robert Saleh.

Instead, Tennessee is 1-7 and has shifted its attention toward building a contender for 2027 and beyond.

Gray acknowledged he’ll need to embrace a much larger leadership role as the Titans try to navigate the rest of the season.

“I am just looking forward to stepping up and being a leader on this defense,” he said.

Titans’ Rebuild Suddenly Becoming Impossible to Ignore

The Titans’ transformation began with the blockbuster decision to trade Simmons to the Chicago Bears.

Tennessee received two first-round picks and a fourth-round selection in exchange for the four-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle and a fifth-round pick.

Then, on Tuesday, the Titans sent Hooker to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Those moves have dramatically changed Tennessee’s outlook.

General manager Mike Borgonzi admitted that the team’s current situation wasn’t what he envisioned when the season began.

“I think the expectations for us going into the season were that we weren’t going to be 1-7 at this point. That’s for sure,” Borgonzi said Wednesday.

However, the Titans now have four first-round selections across the 2027 and 2028 drafts, along with three second-round picks and nine selections inside the top 100 over the next two years.

Borgonzi explained that accumulating draft capital was an opportunity to accelerate the franchise’s rebuilding process.

“We felt like it was the best decision, really, at the time to accumulate draft capital to accelerate the process here to really build this thing here,” he said.

The next nine games will effectively become an extended evaluation period for Tennessee’s younger players.

Borgonzi acknowledged that every player is being evaluated as the organization determines who belongs in its long-term plans.

The Titans still have plenty of work ahead of them, especially with first-overall pick Cam Ward attempting to establish himself as the franchise quarterback.

But Tennessee’s priorities are becoming increasingly clear.

After years of trying to remain competitive, the Titans are now positioning themselves for a much larger roster overhaul. Gray’s comments offer perhaps the clearest indication yet of how much things have changed in Nashville.