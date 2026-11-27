The Washington Commanders will look to extend their two-game winning streak against the Arizona Cardinals, who have dropped three straight games and been outscored 68-13 over their last two outings.

Moreover, the Commanders made news before this game, signing Brandon Aiyuk to their practice squad. The move reunites Aiyuk with his former college teammate, Jayden Daniels. However, the reunion on the field will need to wait.

On Nov. 27, Commanders head coach Dan Quinn announced that the team won’t elevate Aiyuk to the active roster from the practice squad for its game against the Cardinals. Nonetheless, Quinn shared an update on what he’s seeing from the former San Francisco 49ers wideout.

“For two days, I thought he looked good,” Quinn told reporters. “He’s worked really hard, and he won’t be activated for this game, but I like that first impressions matter. To see him competing and going, he’ll find the things he needs to work on.

“Then we’ll forge ahead on a trip early, go through the playbook again tomorrow, and when we’re doing our Saturday walkthroughs, he’ll get reps, and then we’ll get rolling again. But it’s off to a good first start.”

Dan Quinn on What’s Stood Out About Brandon Aiyuk

Meanwhile, Quinn also shared what has stood out to him when watching Aiyuk in practice. The wideout last played in 2024 after suffering a severe knee injury, and then the drama with the 49ers that eventually led to his release. Still, it seems Aiyuk looks to be trending in the right direction.

“I think it’s not surprising, but I think his catch radius and how strong his hands were,” Quinn added. “I knew that, but I hadn’t seen it for a couple of years, I suppose. His aggressive nature to go get the ball and pluck it, and how he can get in and out of breaks very quickly.

“Those were two of the things that caught my eye yesterday and today. It was a good first impression for sure. He’s like everybody else, just working hard, trying to learn the new faces, new scheme, and new people. I think he’s off to a good start.”

Commanders Get Strong Take on Brandon Aiyuk

Aiyuk joins an already talented receiving corps featuring Stefon Diggs and Antonio Williams.

Still, former NFL wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh believes Aiyuk would immediately establish himself as the Commanders’ top offensive weapon once he steps onto the field, even with Diggs and Williams in the mix.

“If he’s healthy, which I believe he is, if he can get up into some type of physical shape, he’s gonna help him because he can run routes, he can get down the field,” Houshmandzadeh said on the Nov. 25 edition of “Pregame.”

“He can beat you in press. There ain’t nothing he can’t do at the receiver position, and so immediately, when he steps into that locker room, into that huddle, he’s the best receiver on the team from a physical perspective.”

Williams leads the Commanders wideout group in receiving yards with 448. Meanwhile, Diggs leads the team in receptions with 40 and receiving touchdowns with six.