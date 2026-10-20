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Commanders’ Dan Quinn Goes Viral for What He Said During 49ers Game

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Washington Commanders v Philadelphia Eagles
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 13: Head coach Dan Quinn of the Washington Commanders looks on from sidelines against the Philadelphia Eagles in the third quarter of a game at Lincoln Financial Field on September 13, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Washington Commanders entered Monday night’s showdown against the unbeaten San Francisco 49ers looking to bounce back from their Week 5 result.

Instead, they did just about the opposite in the first half. They trailed 20-3 at the break and had several viral moments across the first two quarters, all for the wrong reasons.

Daniels Makes Costly Mistake

One of the biggest mistakes in the first half came from quarterback Jayden Daniels, who elected to throw the football out of bounds on a fourth-and-2 play in the red zone.

Instead of keeping the ball in play and giving his wide receivers a chance to make a play, draw a penalty or score a touchdown from inside the 20-yard line, Daniels threw the ball into the stands beyond the back of the end zone.

To make matters worse, a clip of Commanders head coach Dan Quinn went viral on social media after fans tried to read his lips following the play. Some viewers interpreted his reaction as a sign that he didn’t even realize it was fourth down.

Check it out:

The video, posted by Warren Sharp, surpassed 250,000 views in less than an hour. The clip also spread across several X posts, with fans questioning how Quinn seemingly didn’t know the Commanders were going for it on fourth down.

Fans React on Social Media

“I don’t root for anybody to lose their job but,” one fan wrote.

Someone else added, “the QB not knowing the down either is just as bad.”

“That’s what I saw. Seems very odd. No way you can let him continue with the organization,” another person wrote.

“Last week a field goal would have won it and now he’s asking if it’s 4th down. This team is cooked,” a fan shared.

One more person commented, “f Quinn is still the coach this week, regardless of result, it’s malpractice by the ownership.”

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Commanders’ Dan Quinn Goes Viral for What He Said During 49ers Game

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