Commanders’ Dan Quinn Goes Viral for What He Said During 49ers Game

The Washington Commanders entered Monday night’s showdown against the unbeaten San Francisco 49ers looking to bounce back from their Week 5 result.

Instead, they did just about the opposite in the first half. They trailed 20-3 at the break and had several viral moments across the first two quarters, all for the wrong reasons.

Daniels Makes Costly Mistake

One of the biggest mistakes in the first half came from quarterback Jayden Daniels, who elected to throw the football out of bounds on a fourth-and-2 play in the red zone.

Instead of keeping the ball in play and giving his wide receivers a chance to make a play, draw a penalty or score a touchdown from inside the 20-yard line, Daniels threw the ball into the stands beyond the back of the end zone.

To make matters worse, a clip of Commanders head coach Dan Quinn went viral on social media after fans tried to read his lips following the play. Some viewers interpreted his reaction as a sign that he didn’t even realize it was fourth down.

Check it out:

“Field goal. Oh, that was 4th down?” certainly looks like lip readers believe Dan Quinn was completely unaware that it was 4th down and wanted to kick a field goal 💀💀💀 https://t.co/yJYuAUmVZX — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) October 20, 2026

The video, posted by Warren Sharp, surpassed 250,000 views in less than an hour. The clip also spread across several X posts, with fans questioning how Quinn seemingly didn’t know the Commanders were going for it on fourth down.

Fans React on Social Media

“I don’t root for anybody to lose their job but,” one fan wrote.

Someone else added, “the QB not knowing the down either is just as bad.”

“That’s what I saw. Seems very odd. No way you can let him continue with the organization,” another person wrote.

“Last week a field goal would have won it and now he’s asking if it’s 4th down. This team is cooked,” a fan shared.

One more person commented, “f Quinn is still the coach this week, regardless of result, it’s malpractice by the ownership.”