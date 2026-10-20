Commanders’ Dan Quinn Says Changes Are Coming After Loss to 49ers

The Washington Commanders showed a lot of fight on Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers.

However, they still lost 23-17 and have now fallen to 1-4-1 on the season. They’ll enter a much-needed bye week looking to regroup after a sluggish first six weeks of the NFL season.

Dan Quinn Says Changes Are Coming for Commanders

Speaking to the media after the game, Commanders head coach Dan Quinn revealed that some “changes” are coming to both sides of the ball and their operations during the bye week as they look to correct some issues.

Quinn noted that the team isn’t planning a complete overhaul but acknowledged that what they’re doing right now isn’t good enough.

“There will be some things that look different when we come back,” Quinn said on Tuesday, via Nicki Jhabvala.

He also made it clear that the team wants to be “more precise.”

Dan Quinn said he expects to make some changes on both sides. Said there won’t be wholesale changes to their systems, but they will feel “more precise” when they return from the bye. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 20, 2026

Looking at the Commanders

Washington has had several miscues this season, particularly on offense, and many of them have centered around quarterback Jayden Daniels in back-to-back weeks.

However, if there’s one reason for optimism, it’s that the Commanders had a chance to beat what many consider the best team in the NFL right now on Monday night. Their division, the NFC East, has also struggled, with every team going winless over the past two weeks. It’s the first time in NFL history that has happened.

Washington is currently just a half-game out of second place behind the New York Giants, who sit at 3-2-1. Both the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys are 2-4.