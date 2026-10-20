Commanders’ Jayden Daniels Drops Emotional Quote on Terry McLaurin After Injury

The Washington Commanders lost 23-17 to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.

Much of the postgame concern centered on wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who suffered a serious knee injury that is likely to end his 2026 season, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

“Commanders WR Terry McLaurin, who was carted off in an air cast last night against the 49ers, is feared to have suffered a serious and season-ending knee injury,” Rapoport posted Tuesday morning. “He’ll have an MRI today.”

Jayden Daniels Drops Emotional Quote on McLaurin

Speaking to the media after the game, Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels shared an emotional message about losing his star wide receiver to injury and what McLaurin has meant to him since Daniels entered the league out of LSU in 2024.

McLaurin is one of the few offensive teammates who has been with Daniels throughout his young NFL career.

“He’s a brother to me. It sucks. You see how hard he works … Praying for Terry,” Daniels said postgame. “He’s been there for me through a lot since I came into this league, the adverse times I went through last year and so far this year, and he’s been right by my side. I love Terry and appreciate him a lot.”

Jayden Daniels says he’s praying for Terry McLaurin- “he’s been there for me…He’s a brother to me” https://t.co/xg3sz9xuKD — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 20, 2026

McLaurin’s NFL Career

Despite inconsistent quarterback play before Daniels arrived, McLaurin has been a model of consistency at the wide receiver position.

Now in his eighth season, McLaurin is a two-time Pro Bowler who has surpassed 1,000 receiving yards five times.

He has recorded 513 receptions for 7,191 yards and 42 touchdowns throughout his career, all with Washington.

Looking at the Commanders

After Monday night’s loss, Washington fell to 1-4-1, leaving the Commanders in last place in the NFC East, half a game behind the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles, who both sit at 2-4.

The NFC East also made NFL history after Washington’s loss, becoming the first division to have all four teams go winless in consecutive weeks.

The New York Giants currently lead the division at 3-2-1 after tying the Commanders in Week 5.