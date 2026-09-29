Laremy Tunsil Shouts Out Commanders’ Hidden Gem

Losing five-time Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil to a likely season-ending injury was supposed to cripple the Washington Commanders’ offensive line, but the group’s actually performing above expectations without its talisman. Thanks in no small part to a hidden gem who earned a shoutout from Tunsil after the remarkable 33-31 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3.

Upsetting the defending Super Bowl champions at Northwest Stadium demanded the Commanders controlled a dominant defensive front. They succeeded because unheralded O-linemen like left guard Chris Paul took the fight to the Seahawks in the pits.

Tunsil was suitably impressed. He posted simply, “Heavy Hands!” in response to a video from offensive line guru Duke Manyweather praising how Paul performed against elite opposition.

Paul merited the praise for the way he stood up to formidable Seahawks’ defensive tackles Byron Murphy II, Leonard Williams and Jarran Reed. It wasn’t always pretty, but the seventh-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft proved he belongs at the highest level.

Fortunately for the Commanders, Paul wasn’t the only lineman who impressed. There was also room for a more high-profile, but disappointing draft pick to change the narrative.

Their performances were in sharp contrast to Tunsil’s stand-in. He didn’t fare so well and represents a lingering concern.

Hidden Gem Earned Laremy Tunsil’s Shoutout

He was a secret to many around the league, especially the Seahawks, but Paul’s long had respect inside the building from the Commanders. As ESPN’s John Keim pointed out, power “is what DL here have talked about with Paul since he arrived. Was evident Sunday for sure.”

This is what DL here have talked about with Paul since he arrived. Was evident Sunday for sure. https://t.co/C3VOPkfZEM — John Keim (@john_keim) September 29, 2026

Paul’s strength served two purposes against the Seahawks. First, it let the reigning champs know they were in for a fight, and not the easy victory many predicted.

Those predictions were based largely on backup quarterback Marcus Mariota replacing injured star Jayden Daniels. Mariota instead outplayed and out-thought the NFL’s most sophisticated defense.

The Commanders’ QB2 thrived because Paul played his part in giving Mariota a strong enough platform from which to throw three touchdown passes. Paul’s efforts were part of overall dominance from Washington’s front five.

Their dominance was summed up by these numbers from NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Ryan Fowler: “Brandon Coleman: 6 • Nick Allegretti: 6 • Lucas Patrick: 3 • Chris Paul: 1 Josh Conerly at RT, however, shutout Seattle in 38 pass pro snaps.”

Conerly blanking Seattle pass-rushers was a huge boost for last year’s first-rounder. He’d been struggling mightily, but Conerly appears to finally be developing as expected.

The Commanders need a similar resurgence from Tunsil’s replacement.

Commanders Have Lingering Concern at Left Tackle

Coleman’s performances were always going to face heavy scrutiny from the moment Tunsil tore his triceps in August. Quickly naming Coleman as the new starter gave the Commanders some continuity, but they can’t ignore his growing struggles for long.

Those issues are impossible to ignore when Coleman’s “tied for the second-most allowed pressures in the NFL with 13, according to TruMedia. While it’d be unrealistic to expect him to play to Laremy Tunsil’s level, the #Commanders need him to be better than that in pass pro,” per The Washington Post’s Tashan Reed.

It’s fair not to expect Coleman to emulate Tunsil’s accomplished skills. Even though the replacement has been studying one of the greats who once played blindside protector in Washington.

What the Commanders do need is for Coleman to at least be competent, and not a liability. Particularly when Daniels could return to the lineup ahead of schedule.