Commanders Lose 6-foot-6, 250-Pound Edge Rusher to Falcons

The Washington Commanders lost to the New York Giants on Monday night. Tuesday morning, they lost an edge rusher who may have helped them win games moving forward.

“The Falcons are signing edge Charles Snowden off the Commanders practice squad to their 53-man roster, source said,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account on Tuesday. “With Washington this year, Snowden was with the Raiders the last three seasons.”

“The Falcons are signing EDGE Charles Snowden off Washington’s practice squad, source confirms,” Commanders reporter Ben Standig wrote on his official X account.

Cowboys Waived Snowden After Off-Field Issues

The Dallas Cowboys were willing to take a chance on edge rusher Charles Snowden — they just weren’t willing to wait for him to heal up as they try to improve the NFL’s worst defense from 1 season ago.

“The Cowboys have signed OL Sebastian Gutierrez and waived OLB Charles Snowden,” The Athletic’s Jon Machota wrote on his official X account on Sunday.

Snowden signed a 1-year, $1.075 million contract with the Cowboys on June 18 and was suspended almost 1 month later. Snowden was waived with an injury designation as he was dealing with a groin issue.

“Cowboys DE Charles Snowden has been suspended for the first three games of the season, per today’s wire,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on July 14. “Snowden, per the NFL, ‘is eligible to participate in all preseason activities, including games; his suspension will take effect as of the roster reduction to 53 players.”

He was arrested for a DUI in Las Vegas in December 2024 and pleaded no contest in January 2026.

Snowden Became Full-Time Starter for Raiders

Snowden, 6-foot-6 and 250 pounds, started 9 games each of the last 2 seasons for the Las Vegas Raiders, with 67 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 8 TFL, and 11 QB hits in that stretch.

NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein projected Snowden as a 4th-round pick in 2021.

“Versatile defender who has worked both open and closed sides as an even-front edge defender,” Zierlein wrote. “Snowden is a long, smooth athlete dropping into space or transitioning with change of direction. Lower-body anchor is an issue and he needs more play strength, but he’s usually first to land his hands and does an adequate job of separating and setting the edge. Despite having some twitch with his get-off as a rusher, he gets locked out of the cookie jar due to an inability to convert at the top of the rush with hand usage or go-to counters. However, he has excellent lateral quickness for use in twists and stunts and has surprising potential as a zone or man defender when asked. Snowden is an ascending prospect with Day 2 potential as a 3-4 outside linebacker, but his ceiling will be defined by whether he can add mass and improve his rush.”