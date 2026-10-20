Ex-Commanders Pro Bowler Called Best Fit for Super Bowl Contender

The Buffalo Bills need help in the secondary. That’s not really up for debate.

How they get that help at this point in the year is another topic altogether.

They could make a trade and give up valuable future assets in their pursuit of the first Super Bowl win in franchise history. They could also pursue a veteran free agent — a proven player sitting at home right now, for whatever reason.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay thinks the Bills should sign former Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore via free agency — a player at the center of one of the worst trades in Washington Commanders franchise history.

The Bills are 5-1 coming off consecutive West Coast road wins over the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders.

“The Buffalo Bills know they have a cornerback problem and are working to address it,” Kay wrote on October 20. “The team just signed Tre’Davious White to its practice squad, bringing him back for a third stint with the franchise since selecting him on Day 1 of the 2017 draft—but the Bills shouldn’t be done making moves quite yet. Bringing in Marshon Lattimore, another proven Pro Bowler with a wealth of experience, could be what this team needs to get back on track.”