Anaheim Ducks’ Mikael Granlund Makes Franchise History in Stunning Loss

The Anaheim Ducks had the dishonor of being the first team to lose to the Calgary Flames in 2026-27. But Mikael Granlund still shone.

Anaheim is looking to build on its 2025-26 playoff run, and Granlund is proving to be a big part of it. Despite Tuesday night’s loss to the Flames, Granlund still set a franchise record at the 14:05 mark of the first period when he provided the primary assist on Leo Carlsson’s power-play goal.

Per Field Level Media via Reuters, “…Granlund ​became the first player in franchise history to start a season ​with a ⁠six-game point streak.”

Granlund has become a big part of the Ducks weathering the storm as players like Cutter Gauthier, Ryan Poehling, and Troy Terry have missed time due to injury.

Mikael Granlund Has Become An Impact Player For The Anaheim Ducks

With eight points and two goals, Granlund is currently second on the Ducks behind Leo Carlsson, who has nine points. He is also on an 84-game pace to notch 112 points and 21 goals. While it’s still at that point in the season when on-pace statistics remain ultra high (or low), we are also moving into the part of the year where early-season trends develop.

That said, it’s safe to say Granlund will be an even bigger part of Anaheim’s scoring unit this season. Granlund showed positive signs last year when he ended 2025-26 with 41 points and 19 goals in 58 games. Granlund was also a force for the Ducks in the playoffs, landing 10 points and five goals in 12 contests.

What is even more impressive? Granlund has been a force both at even strength and on the power play, with four points in each situation. While his Corsi For Percentage at even strength is just 46.5, Granlund’s on-ice shooting percentage is 13.5 percent.

This indicates that Granlund has helped the Ducks make the most of their opportunities when he is on the ice at even strength. That’s a metric to keep watching as Granlund and the Ducks try to gain ground early in the season.

Granlund Is Part Of A Ducks Team Capable Of Putting Up Big Numbers

As it stands, the Ducks have become one of the NHL’s more exciting teams to watch when they have the puck. While they’re only 14th in the NHL with 20 goals scored, Anaheim is averaging 3.33 goals per game.

That’s good for 280 goals across an 84-game slate. It also puts them on track to exceed last season’s totals when they scored 265 goals, or 3.23 per game. And this is all happening without the Ducks being completely healthy in the season’s early stages.

Once the Ducks get Poehling and Terry back later this season and Gauthier returns to the lineup, they’re going to be even more fun to watch. Granlund will continue to be a big part of it, even if he’s not part of the young core that has been brewing in Southern California.

Anaheim will take the ice again on Friday night when they face the Boston Bruins, one of the NHL’s most defense-oriented teams. That will give Granlund a chance to extend his franchise record.