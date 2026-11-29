Cutter Gauthier continued his record-setting month on Saturday night in the Anaheim Ducks’ loss to the Los Angeles Kings.

In the 4-5 loss on Saturday, Cutter Gauthier tallied his 20th goal in November, tying the NHL record for most goals in a single month.

Heading into the Ducks’ last game of the month against Los Angeles, Gauthier was one goal shy of tying the record of legends Teemu Selänne and Joe Malone.

Six minutes into the first period, on the power play, Gauthier cemented his place in history with his 20th goal of November.

Cutter Gauthier’s Historic Goal

Gauthier opened the scoring just 6:13 into the first period, making history in the process.

Adrian Kempe committed a hooking penalty against Tim Washe, sending him to the box 4:47 into the period.

After Anton Forsberg stopped Troy Terry’s first power play shot, the Ducks reset and found Tristan Luneau, who would soon help set up history.

During the regroup, Luneau found Mikael Granlund at center ice, who dumped the puck off to Gauthier charging into the offensive zone.

Gauthier raced past the Kings’ last defender, Cody Ceci, with ease, getting off a quick wrist shot to stump Anton Forsberg and make history.

The record-tying goal came in the same fashion as most of his other 20 this month, with Gauthier showing no signs of slowing down on the ice, currently sitting second in the NHL in goals at just 22 years old.

Gauthier’s Insane Tear

Tying the record, Gauthier put together an incredible month of November, tearing up defenses on the first line for the Ducks.

In his 15 games played in November, Gauthier went without a goal in only three games and failed to record a point in just two.

Gauthier also notched four hat tricks during the month, twice as many as the next-closest NHL player this season.

During that insane stretch, he also recorded hat tricks on back-to-back nights, tallying three goals in wins against Vancouver and Ottawa to start the month.

From October 29 to November 17, Gauthier scored 19 goals in the span of just 10 games.

Amid the streak, Gauthier spoke about the hot stretch he found himself on.

“I’m just shooting the puck,” Gauthier explained. “Keeping it simple.”

He has also been a major contributor to boosting Anaheim to the best power play percentage in the NHL, currently with a 33.3% efficiency and on pace for a historic season.

Doing all this for his team at just 22 years old, the sky is the limit for the young forward.

Currently working to keep Anaheim in the weak Pacific Division playoff race, Gauthier will continue to build on his historic month and try to make more history with consistent nightly performances.