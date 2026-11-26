When the Anaheim Ducks signed Cutter Gauthier to his new contract this offseason, there was some uncertainty about whether he could justify the deal.

Well, any lingering doubts have pretty much gone to be.

After a 41-goal campaign last season, Gauthier is already halfway there this season, and it’s only November.

The 22-year-old made the leap that everyone in Anaheim hoped he would make, even if there were some doubters hanging around.

Gauthier’s historic streak this month has been even harder to ignore. His 17 goals in 10 games have made history this season, and have brought even more attention to his exploits.

Unless his scoring suddenly falls off a cliff, it’s safe to say that Cutter Gauthier has officially arrived as the next great NHL goal scorer. If he can top 50 goals this season, it will mark a wonderful accomplishment for the league, as the new crop of stars begins to gradually take over.

Cutter Gauthier Marking a Changing of the Guard in the NHL

It may not seem like it, but there’s a changing of the guard in the NHL at the moment. Some of the league’s longtime stars are beginning to call it quits.

Washington Capitals superstar Alexander Ovechkin is playing his final season. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin of the Pittsburgh Penguins could be nearing the end of the line. Other stars like Patrick Kane are also seeing the final days of their careers.

For now, stars like Nathan MacKinnon, Connor McDavid, Auston Matthews, Cale Makar, and Quinn Hughes are the undisputed megastars in the NHL.

But right behind them are the next crop of stars. Guys like Connor Bedard, Macklin Celebrini, Lane Hutson, Matthew Schaefer, and Cutter Gauthier are making their mark on the NHL.

In fact, it would be surprising to see them take over the league within the next five seasons.

It’s really a marvelous time for hockey fans. This generation of NHL aficionados gets to see the last hurrah for future Hall of Famers, the primes of some truly remarkable players, and the rise of the next crop of superstars.

Ducks Getting Their Money’s Worth for Gauthier

Perhaps the biggest question entering this season was Cutter Gauthier’s contract. After shelling out $18 million AAV for Leo Carlsson, the Ducks ended up forking over $81 million to Gauthier on a six-year deal.

There were some hesitations surrounding the deal. But just looking at what Anaheim’s leading goal scorer has done, there doesn’t seem to be much concern.

The Ducks are getting their money’s worth.

And if Cutter Gauthier keeps this up, his contract may even look like a bargain.

That’s something that very many pundits would have said at the beginning of the season. However, it’s impossible to ignore just how special Gauthier’s run has been this season.

Don’t look now, but this might just be one of the most impressive streaks hockey fans have seen in a long time. For the sake of the game, let’s hope that Gauthier can make his goal-scoring prowess a sustainable accomplishment.