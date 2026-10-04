Bruins’ Goalie DiPietro Sends Strong Message After Losing First Start

The Boston Bruins waited nearly four years for Michael DiPietro to get another NHL start.

The end result wasn’t what the 27-year-old wanted, but his performance wasn’t terrible despite a 4-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Oct. 3.

DiPietro stopped 26 of 29 shots in his first start with the Bruins and kept Boston within striking distance for much of the night. Afterward, he placed the result squarely on his shoulders.

“Obviously not the outcome we wanted or I wanted, but felt good,” DiPietro said, according to the Bruins’ official website. “You definitely learn from your mistakes. Like I said, obviously not the outcome that I wanted, and I own that. I just have to be better and continue to work and try my best.”

DiPietro Kept Bruins in Game Despite Wild Surge

The final score didn’t do justice to how long DiPietro kept Boston alive.

Tanner Jeannot gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead just 1:53 into the game, but Minnesota took control during the second period.

Kirill Kaprizov tied the game on the power play before Quinn Hughes scored during a 5-on-3 advantage to put Minnesota ahead.

The NHL’s game recap noted DiPietro made 26 saves and was making only his third NHL start. His previous start came on Jan. 23, 2022, as a member of the Vancouver Canucks.

Boston’s own recap credited DiPietro with making a “flurry of key and steady saves” in the second period before Minnesota stretched the lead to 3-1 in the third.

Connor Clifton came away impressed.

“Really good,” Clifton said of DiPietro, via NHL.com. “Kept us in it; even in the third, we have a chance.”

Kaprizov added an empty-net goal to produce the final three-goal margin.

Head coach Marco Sturm pointed toward special teams as the decisive factor. Minnesota scored on both of its power-play opportunities, while Boston came up empty.

“Special teams — probably that was the difference today. Both ways,” Sturm said. “I really liked our 5-on-5 game tonight.”

DiPietro’s Long Road Back to NHL Starts Pays Off

The moment was of consequence for DiPietro considering the road he took to reach it.

The Bruins acquired the goaltender in October 2022, and he spent the previous three seasons with Providence. DiPietro then earned the Aldege “Baz” Bastien Memorial Award as the AHL’s outstanding goaltender in consecutive seasons, via the Bruins’ preview of his first start.

DiPietro finally broke camp with Boston this fall.

Sturm said before the game that DiPietro had earned the opportunity through his work in the minors.

“He showed the last couple years how well he played in the minors,” Sturm said. “I think it was just a matter of time and timing. I think it’s the right time right now for him.”

Boston headed into Minnesota on the second half of a back-to-back following Jeremy Swayman making 30 saves in a 4-3 overtime victory over the Winnipeg Jets one night earlier.

The Bruins left Minnesota with their first loss, but DiPietro’s showing gave them reason to feel better about the depth behind Swayman.