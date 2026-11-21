The Buffalo Sabres appear to have made their decision at goaltender for Saturday evening’s matchup with the Florida Panthers.

Paul Hamilton shared that all signs point to Alex Lyon starting against Florida, despite Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stepping up and making 34 saves in Thursday’s matchup against the Washington Capitals.

This would be an interesting choice, since Luukkonen outplayed Lyon recently. Lyon’s last appearance came in a 4-3 loss against the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday. He made 29 saves and ended the evening with an .879 save percentage.

Lyon is 0-2-1 on the season. He has an .898 save percentage, a 3.02 GAA, and one quality start. That said, Lyon has been playing relatively well, considering his late start this season. He helped force overtime against the Chicago Blackhawks on Nov. 12. On Nov. 14, he allowed two goals and made 28 saves against the Dallas Stars.

What makes this more interesting? Should the projection hold and Lyon starts, it indicates Ruff is returning to him immediately after Luukkonen helped snap Buffalo’s recent five-game losing streak.

Regardless, it will still take a team effort to upend a good Panthers team. Buffalo’s skaters must also bring their best game.

Sabres’ Projected Lines And Pairings Against Florida, Nov. 21

Rachel Lenzi shared the Sabres’ lines and pairings at their morning skate, with Zach Benson, Jiri Kulich, and Tage Thompson taking the first line. Benson and Tage each skated away with a goal in Thursday’s win over Washington.

Noah Ostlund centered Peyton Krebs and Jack Quinn. Quinn has been on a tear during road games this season. He posted two goals and an assist on Thursday and has 22 points and 11 goals.

Josh Norris centered Jason Zucker and Josh Doan on the third line. Doan landed on the board with an assist on Thursday. He has seven points and four goals in 22 games and is creeping toward the half-point-per-game mark.

Beck Malenstyn, Tyson Kozak, and Sam Carrick comprised what should be a physical fourth line. Playing a team like the Panthers, hard-hitting play is a must.

Mattias Samuelsson and Rasmus Dahlin headlined the defensive pairings. Both have been effective this season, with Dahlin pitching in for a goal and two points in Buffalo’s win over Washington.

Conor Timmins joined Owen Power on the second pairing. Power could be on the verge of a Norris Trophy-caliber season. He has 17 points and three goals in 22 games.

Finally, Olen Zellweger and Zach Metsa took the third pairing. Metsa has 18 blocked shots in 12:32 of average ice time across 18 games.

Sabres Can Close The Gap With A Big Win Over Florida

Thanks to how competitive the Atlantic Division is, Buffalo finds itself in sixth place with 22 points. That’s five points behind the fifth-place Panthers, who have 27.

Should the Blue and Gold take the ‘W’ on Saturday evening, Buffalo will find itself three points behind Florida and well within striking distance of a wild card spot. The Sabres were slow in the early going this time last season before they started heating up. A win could signal something similar occurring in 2026-27.

Coverage begins for this potential momentum builder at 6:00 p.m. EST.