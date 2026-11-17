Jordan Staal returned to the Hurricanes last Saturday. He can now pursue one milestone that will put him in rare NHL company.

Staal saw the ice for 13:55 in his return during Carolina’s 5-1 win against the Seattle Kraken. Now that he is getting reacclimated, Staal can chase his 750th career point and 500th in a Hurricanes uniform.

Staal has 747 points so far in a career that dates back to 2006-07, when he appeared in 81 games with the Pittsburgh Penguins. He ended the year with 42 points. He has since been a solid scorer and one of the NHL’s best two-way forwards, contending several times for the Selke Trophy.

While he has yet to register a point on the stat sheet this season, Staal will ultimately find a way to notch three points somewhere in the near future. He recorded just under a half-point per game in each of the last two seasons — 36 through 75 games. Staal has also posted at least 30 points every year since 2020-21. He can still produce, even at an advanced age.

Carolina Hurricanes Captain Closing In On Career Milestone

Even if Staal shows a decline in productivity, expect Carolina to ensure he reaches the 750-point threshold within the next couple of weeks. It could even occur before November fades into December.

Carolina returned from Finland and started the week as the hottest team in hockey, with 87 goals in 21 games. They have played so well that veteran Nikolaj Ehlers took the week’s Third Star Award, Mark Jankowski surprised everyone with double-digit goals, and their special teams units may be the most complete in the league.

Therefore, Staal only needs to help finish three sequences, regardless of where he appears in the lineup. There is too much depth scoring in Carolina for his points drought to last much longer. When he breaks it for just the first point, he will have notched his 500th with Carolina.

To sum it up, that is one more point for 500 with the Hurricanes. Three more points for 750 in his career.

Jordan Staal Will Join Exceptionally Rare Company

While there are quite a few players in the 750-point club in NHL history, the Hurricanes/Whalers only have four 500-point scorers in their history. Ron Francis (1,175), Eric Staal (775), Sebastian Aho (740), and Kevin Dineen (544). Jordan Staal would be the fifth.

That said, he may not be the last active player in Raleigh to hit the mark this season. Andrei Svechnikov is enjoying a career campaign, with 21 points and 11 goals.

He also has 455 points with Carolina. He is 19 points from taking sixth place in franchise history. Rod Brind’Amour, his coach, is currently ahead of him with 473 points.

Should Svechnikov keep up his dream season, he and Staal will both join Carolina’s 500-point club. Those will be interesting developments to follow. But Staal attaining 750 career points and going down as one of the best defensive forwards of the era will be a momentous occasion.

Staal will get a chance to close in on that milestone come Thursday, Nov. 19. Carolina will host a Montreal Canadiens team that, while high-octane themselves, are also ranked 19th in goals allowed. That could mean another high-scoring showing for Carolina.