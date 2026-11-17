The Carolina Hurricanes may not have a single weak spot after one of the best quarter-season performances in recent memory.

Carolina had a few of them during the first quarter of their 2025-26 championship-winning season. That hasn’t been the case in 2026-27, with Carolina firing on all cylinders and reaching league-leading milestones.

Special teams may be the biggest example. This season, Carolina has two top-10 units. Last season, neither the power play nor the penalty kill looked spectacular between Oct. 9 and Nov. 21, 2025 — the dates of Carolina’s first and 21st games.

Carolina converted just eight of their 59 power-play opportunities, good for a 13.56 power-play percentage. They also allowed 14 goals on 66 penalty-kill opportunities, giving them a 78.78 percentage.

Fortunately for the Hurricanes, they turned their special teams around as the season wore on. Carolina finished 2025-26 with a 24.9 power-play percentage, which ranked roughly 3.8 percent above the league average. Their penalty kill improved to 80.52 percent, roughly 1.6 percent above average.

That trend more than continued into the current season. Or, at least during the first quarter.

Hurricanes Special Teams Picked Up In 2026-27 Where It Left Off

When Carolina crushed the Seattle Kraken in the Global Series, three of their five goals on Saturday came via the power play. They also scored once on the man advantage on Thursday, when Sebastian Aho scored at 12:50 in the first period.

While the Global Series was a testament to Carolina’s monster power play, the sheer turnaround in 365 days has been nothing short of impeccable.

Carolina has now converted 25.35 percent of its power-play opportunities through 21 games. They are 18-for-71 this season. That number ranks eighth in the NHL. They have drawn roughly 3.38 penalties per game.

On the flip side, Carolina’s penalty kill has become almost impossible to score on. They are tied for fourth with the New York Islanders, with an 85.94 penalty-kill percentage. That gives them nine power-play goals allowed on 64 penalty-kill opportunities. Those 64 penalty-kill opportunities through 21 games rank 16th in the NHL, at 3.05 per contest.

Carolina’s Special Teams Challenge Heading Into The Second Quarter Of 2024-25

For the Hurricanes, the challenge is to keep pace with their current special teams habits and refuse to backslide. Last season’s first quarter proved that even the best teams can have weaknesses. But it also proved how quickly a team can turn those weaknesses into strengths.

If Carolina keeps converting on the man advantage and killing opposing power plays, opponents will be forced to catch this team on a bad night. Right now, few will beat Carolina if special teams becomes a focal point of a matchup.

Opponents already have tough enough of a time beating Carolina at 5-on-5. Through the quarter-way mark, the Hurricanes are shooting 10.0 percent. They have a 60.6 Corsi For Percentage, 57.2 expected goals for (xGF), 37.5 expected goals against (xGA), 61 actual goals scored, and 32 actual goals allowed.

Unless Carolina’s special teams revert to what they were early in 2025-26, expect the momentum they have built so far this season to continue on Thursday vs. the Montreal Canadiens. Montreal will be a formidable opponent. But even they will have a tough time slowing down the defending Stanley Cup champions.